Kerry veteran Jonathan Lyne announces retirement from inter-county football

Ciarán Waldron

Long-serving Kerry footballer Jonathan Lyne has confirmed his retirement from the inter-county game.

The Legion, Killarney ace said he felt the start of the new year was the right time to hang up his boots, which means Peter Keane loses a versatile back-up option for 2021.

Lyne made his debut for the Kingdom in a 2011 league match with Cork. An All-Ireland-winner in 2014, he scored two points as a sub in the famous semi-final replay win over Mayo at the Gaelic Grounds.

The 30-year-old, who didn’t get a run in last season’s Munster SFC loss to Cork, took to Twitter to reveal his retirement and shared snaps of love ones.

Lyne said: "The right time has come for me to finish up my Kerry journey and retire. It has been a true honour to represent my family, friends, club and Kerry people.

"I'm looking forward to supporting the lads just like these 3 legends that I lost this year always supported me. #CiarraíAbú"

Online Editors

