| 17.6°C Dublin

live Kerry v Mayo: David Clifford goal gives Kingdom advantage in All-Ireland SFC quarter-final

Brian Ó Beaglaíoch of Kerry in action against Cillian O'Connor of Mayo during the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-final at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Brian Ó Beaglaíoch of Kerry in action against Cillian O'Connor of Mayo during the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-final at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Brian Ó Beaglaíoch of Kerry in action against Cillian O'Connor of Mayo during the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-final at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Brian Ó Beaglaíoch of Kerry in action against Cillian O'Connor of Mayo during the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-final at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Dylan O'Connell

Kerry talisman David Clifford is nursing a right ankle injury after slipping in the opening stages of their last-eight clash with Mayo.

GAA Newsletter

Exclusives from under the skin of the GAA, from Ireland’s largest and best GAA team; Brolly, Mullane, Hogan and Ó Sé, to name but a few.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy