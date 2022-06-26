Independentie
Sunday, 26 June 2022
A general view of Croke Park before the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-final double-header. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Dylan O'Connell
June 26 2022 03:00 PM
Throw-in for the second of today's double-header is now at 4.45pm at Croke Park due to extra-time being played in the first game.
