Kerry v Galway – the verdict: Our expert jury give their thoughts on Sunday’s All-Ireland football final

Can the Kingdom end their Sam Maguire drought, or will the Tribesmen stop them and bridge a 21-year gap to All-Ireland glory? Our expert panel give their views on Sunday’s showdown.

1. Which team has more scope for improvement from their semi-final performance?

Colm Keys: The sense of liberation Kerry will have derived from beating Dublin for the first time in 13 years should stir something much more in them. They have yet to really explode, though there were signs against Dublin. Galway had a big second half against Derry but in Shane Walsh especially, there’s more.

Vincent Hogan: Probably Kerry. The semi-final win over Dublin challenged them on such a profound level psychologically given their recent history with the city team. You sense they will carry less baggage into the final. Hard to see Galway improve much on that second half against Derry.

Frank Roche: Kerry, even though their semi-final was of a higher standard. Their nervy response to Dublin’s second-half comeback suggested self-belief is still a tad brittle. But laying their Sky Blue ghost could be transformative.

Sinéad Kissane: Kerry have more scope because they haven’t delivered close to a complete performance and because they’ve a higher ceiling. That second-half wobble in the semi-final would have been labelled a choke if they lost. A Con-free Dublin still leaves questions over how tight this Kerry defence is.

Philly McMahon: Galway. Unlike Kerry, they’re meeting a higher standard of opposition in the final. They’ll naturally rise to that level.

Michael Verney: It’s hard to quantify what breaking their duck against the Dubs will do for Kerry, even if they did somewhat fall over the line. There should be much more freedom to come from the Kingdom with that weight lifted.

Conor McKeon: Kerry. Only three of their forwards fired and they got nothing off their bench. It’s hard to see Paul Geaney, Stephen O’Brien and Killian Spillane contributing nothing between them on the scoreboard again.

Cora Staunton: I think that Galway have more scope from the semi-final win. They had a poor enough first half and struggled to break down the Derry defence. They’ll need to get on top early to have a chance.

David Moran of Kerry in action against Paul Conroy of Galway during their SFC quarter-final at Croke Park in 2017. The pair remain important cogs for their respective teams five years on. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

David Moran of Kerry in action against Paul Conroy of Galway during their SFC quarter-final at Croke Park in 2017. The pair remain important cogs for their respective teams five years on. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Martin Breheny: Galway. They started slowly against Derry, as indeed they did against Armagh in the quarter-final. They worked their way through that problem on both days but won’t get away with it if it happens against Kerry. If Kerry get on top early on, they will make more use of it than Derry.

Dick Clerkin: Kerry. There were signs that they were going to cut loose in the first half versus Dublin but they tightened up as the game progressed. With the Dublin monkey off their back, tomorrow could see this side really open up.

2. Galway have scored 11 goals in five championship games but Kerry have conceded just one in four championship matches. Which carries the greater weight?

Colm Keys: You can’t ignore the value of two Galway goals scored against a Derry team set up not to concede them. Kerry’s low goal concession is a continuation of their league form and so far they’ve been measured and organised in defence.

Vincent Hogan: The recruitment of Paddy Tally was always seen as a key component of Jack O’Connor’s third coming as Kerry boss. Galway do carry a goal threat, but it remains to be seen if it applies at the very highest level.

Frank Roche: Swings and roundabouts – Kerry have only scored three goals, Galway have coughed up six. Yet on the basis that Galway ambitions are predicated on breaching a miserly defence, another Kerry clean sheet could swing it.

Sinéad Kissane: It’s the unstoppable force meets immovable object test. Kerry’s defence has to carry greater weight because the energy Galway get from goals like Comer’s in the semi-final is unstoppable. High balls in has to be an option for both teams.

Philly McMahon: Kerry’s defence carries the greater weight as they will inevitably score goals in every game. They haven’t made any concessions in attack to have such a tight defence.

Michael Verney: Kerry’s defensive improvements. They are a much meaner prospect this year and won’t offer Damien Comer and Shane Walsh much room. Galway are hitting the net regularly, but they haven’t met a team of Kerry’s calibre yet.

Conor McKeon: Soft goals and turnovers have haunted Kerry in big games over the past four/five years so their transformation is hugely significant. They take so much off opposition teams by defending that way, it leaves space for Clifford, O’Shea etc.

Cora Staunton: I think Galway’s goalscoring threat holds a little more weight especially when they’ve scored a goal or multiple goals in all their games. Kerry’s opposition, especially in Munster, were not the most threatening.

Martin Breheny: Galway’s goal-scoring threat. Cork and Limerick were ranked 14th and 18th in this year’s league so keeping them goalless was no big achievement. Mayo aren’t noted for goalscoring exploits either, just below one per game in seven league outings.

Dick Clerkin: Six of one, half a dozen etc, etc. Kerry’s tightened defence is a clear progression for them whereas Galway have always traditionally been a goal-scoring team. They simply must bulge the Kerry net to stand a chance.



3. Kerry and Galway have a tradition of playing attacking, adventurous football. Is that how this final will play out?

Colm Keys: For the most part it should because that’s generally how All-Ireland finals play out anyway. We have to accept that in the modern game there will be passages of paused play as teams set to defensive mode but fear shouldn’t be a factor for either of these teams.

Vincent Hogan: There’s too much at stake for it to be a free-flowing shoot-out, but both teams are better suited to playing on the front foot rather than becoming tangled up in any kind of defensive straitjacket. Good forwards make good games and both are well equipped.

Frank Roche: Unlikely, at least not from the start. Both teams will flood defence when out of possession – a direct tactical response to last year’s vulnerabilities. Prepare for a cagey opening, unless an early goal shifts the narrative.

Sinéad Kissane: That’s the hope but this is the final. The opening stages might be marked by early nerves and caginess and a few testing high balls in behind defences could rattle them. This contest needs an early goal. The second half will open up and this is where this All-Ireland can come into its own.

Philly McMahon: I hope so, but given the obvious threats in both inside forward lines, I can’t see the first half being anything other than tight and cagey.

Michael Verney: No. There will be glimpses of what both can do up front, but I’m expecting a cagey affair with both sides wary of the damage which the opposition attack can inflict. It will be more of an arm-wrestle than a shoot-out.

Conor McKeon: Very unlikely. Kerry know they have the forwards to take a higher percentage of their scoring chances. Galway are the team that need to take risks, to move the ball quickly, but with the caveat that they can’t lose the game in the first 15 minutes.

Cora Staunton: You’d hope so but I don’t think it will be a quiet, cagey affair. Galway will be quite defensive early to help them settle in and they’ll want to be in the game coming down the home straight.

Martin Breheny: It will be on the adventurous side of cautious! Both will try to move the ball quickly to get it into their main marksmen but can expect banks of resistance all the way, early on at least. It will open up as the game progresses.

Dick Clerkin: Let’s hope so. It will take 20 points to win this game, so I would be surprised if Joyce doesn’t encourage his players to go out and have a real cut at Kerry, knowing that their hopes rely on getting the best out of his marquee forwards.



4. What’s Galway’s best resource and way to defend David Clifford and how do Kerry deal with Damien Comer’s power?

Damien Comer on his way to scoring a goal against Derry in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final. Kerry will need to limit his damage in the decider.

Damien Comer on his way to scoring a goal against Derry in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final. Kerry will need to limit his damage in the decider.



Colm Keys: In the Sigerson Cup final Seán Kelly sat in front of Clifford as Neil Mulcahy shadowed him. Could Kelly and Liam Silke perform similar roles here with Johnny Heaney taking up a deeper position? Jason Foley’s power makes him the most likely match for Comer.

Vincent Hogan: The only way to stop David Clifford is to stop the ball at source. There are few better man-markers in the country than Mick Fitzsimons but Clifford’s ease of shooting off left or right left him completely helpless in the semi-final. Comer’s power is more conventional. An extra defender protecting the ‘D’ may be needed.

Frank Roche: No guarantees, but Seán Kelly could get the daunting Clifford beat; he’ll need help and will surely get it. In terms of size, strength and speed, Jason Foley looks best equipped for the wrecking ball that is Comer.

Sinéad Kissane: Both teams will have their defensive and sweeper systems challenged like never before this summer. Galway captain Seán Kelly could be the man to detail Clifford with Jason Foley on Damien Comer but these won’t just be individual match-ups but system battles.

Philly McMahon: Galway need to stay focused and realise the big danger is when Clifford and the other Kerry forwards rotate between areas and markers. For Comer, the key is not to over-commit and allow him to use his power to blow by you. For both, you need a sweeper to get close and double up.

Michael Verney: Holding Clifford is not a one-man job and there needs to be at least two bodies around him at all times, you cannot leave him isolated. Similarly, Kerry cannot afford to find themselves in a position where Comer is one on one as that spells grave danger so Tadhg Morley will drop deep as normal.

Conor McKeon: Seán Kelly has the energy best suited to that task, but Galway will make sure he gets help from a deep-sitting half-back line. Jason Foley will take Comer, with Tadhg Morley positioning himself to cut out the ball before it gets that far.

Cora Staunton: I think Galway will back their defensive system, with Seán Kelly to pick up Clifford and with Liam Silke and John Daly providing cover. On the other side, I think Jason Foley will be tasked with marking Comer with Tadhg Morley providing extra cover for Kerry’s defence.

Martin Breheny: Both need possession to make an impact so it will all be about cutting the supply lines. Also, both defences need will specialist markers for their opponents’ key forwards, with aides close by to provide double cover.

Dick Clerkin: Galway need to cut off the supply lines to keep Clifford at bay as with his range of skill and shooting he is unmarkable with the ball in his hand. Comer on the other hand is a bit more one-dimensional and I expect a savvy Jason Foley to be prepared for his direct approach.



5. Paul Conroy and David Moran’s inter-county journeys both began in 2008. Which veteran can have the greater influence in this final, 15 years on?

Colm Keys: Both players have had big games at different times this year. Moran was originally planned for an impact role but that changed against Mayo. His impact might be greater earlier in the game but Conroy has been coming strong in the latter stages of all his matches.

Vincent Hogan: Both are extraordinary warriors and Conroy especially has been in outstanding form this year. But there were real signs of Moran finding his best form the last day, albeit it was his misplaced pass that led to Costello’s goal. Moran by a nose.

Frank Roche: Conroy’s prolific April returns have dried up, but he lasted the pace against Derry. Moran tired after a bright start against Dublin. A close call . . . but maybe there’s one final flourish in Kerry’s elder statesman.

Sinéad Kissane: It’s been said that when Moran plays well, Kerry play well. Conroy has been superb for Galway and whichever way this game shakes down, how either of the above performs is likely to feature heavily in the reasons for the final outcome.

Philly McMahon: Conroy will make the bigger impact offensively by contributing with scores but Moran makes Kerry transition quickly with his kicking ability.

Michael Verney: Moran won’t go from box to box but expect him to regularly pump long ball inside to Clifford and Co given the limitations that Armagh exposed under the dropping ball. Conroy will need to chip in with his usual few points from play, but this is a 50-50 battle.

Conor McKeon: Moran was excellent against Mayo but turned the ball over prior to Dublin’s goal in the semi. Conroy is having one of his best seasons for Galway and, given his long-range point-kicking, will be higher up Kerry’s watch list than Moran on Galway’s.

Cora Staunton: On current form, you’d have to say Conroy. He’s been excellent this year alongside Cillian McDaid. Even though Moran is a man for the big occasion, he hasn’t been as consistent. The midfield battle will be crucial and it’s an area Galway can get on top.

Martin Breheny: Moran. He does more work defensively than Conroy. It’s not that Conroy is work-shy, but his role in the game-plan is further forward. Moran is very good at getting back to block channels and start counter-attacks.

Dick Clerkin: Moran started well against Dublin, but faded. Expect him to start again, however, and be a primary supply line for Clifford et al early on. The scoreboard is where Conroy can have his greatest impact, but with his scoring drying up in recent games, he is under pressure to deliver.



6. Sum up how the game might pan out, give a prediction and a scoreline

Colm Keys: Kerry will go for the jugular early and if Galway can withstand that and hang in, just as they did against Armagh and Derry, then it opens up possibilities. But Kerry’s bench, even if it didn’t fire so impressively last time out, is stacked with too much experience and talent not to make it count this time.

KERRY 1-16 GALWAY 0-14

Vincent Hogan: I suspect Kerry will go for the jugular early on, hoping to exploit the Galway defensive weaknesses seen against Armagh but, inexplicably, never stress-tested by Derry. Expect a quick aerial bombardment and a lust for green flags. Kerry will win.

KERRY 2-17 GALWAY 0-14

Frank Roche: A game of chess will eventually give way to a game of football; there’s too much attacking talent on view. David Clifford and Seán O’Shea have been waiting impatiently . . . their time has come.

KERRY 1-17 GALWAY 1-13

Sinéad Kissane: This could come down to the final 10 minutes which will be a huge test of nerve. The belief from finally beating the Dubs has to give Kerry that extra assurance.

KERRY 1-15 GALWAY 1-13

Philly McMahon: Kerry will play exactly the same game as they did against Dublin. Galway will, or at least should, try and get the ball forward quicker given they had a proven target man.

KERRY 1-17 GALWAY 1-14

Michael Verney: Both sides will adopt a safety-first approach and it could be a tentative first quarter. Things will gradually open up with Kerry always staying one step ahead before eventually ending their eight-year wait for Sam Maguire.

KERRY 1-16 GALWAY 1-13

Conor McKeon: Cagey start, with a strong chance of no goal being scored in the first half. Kerry’s forwards to gradually pull them ahead and then finish the job when Galway try to force a goal.

KERRY 1-14 GALWAY 0-14

Cora Staunton: I think Kerry’s greater experience and know-how will get them over the line. It will be a tight and tense affair for the first 50 minutes but when things open up Kerry will have too much. They’ve more strength coming off the bench.

KERRY 1-16 GALWAY 0-15

Martin Breheny: On the basis of what we’ve seen so far, Kerry will start quicker than Galway, build up a 3-4 point lead and make it count for the rest of the game.

KERRY 2-15 GALWAY 1-14

Dick Clerkin: Honestly, I feel Kerry could potentially win this at a canter. Hopefully not, as Joyce deserves a performance befitting his team’s achievements this year. So let’s go for a tightish but predictable contest with Kerry pulling away at the end.

KERRY 2-17 GALWAY 1-12