Independentie
Search
Search
Saturday, 5 February 2022 | 7.7°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu Sections
Close
Adrian Spillane of Kerry in action against Lorcan O'Dell of Dublin during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
David Clifford of Kerry before the Allianz Football League Division 1 match against Dublin at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
/
Dylan O'Connell
February 05 2022 06:57 PM
Kerry and Dublin will be seeking an improvement on last week's Allianz League opening round as they do battle at a sold-out Austin Stack Park.
Exclusives from under the skin of the GAA, from Ireland’s largest and best GAA team; Brolly, Mullane, Hogan and Ó Sé, to name but a few.
Enter email address
This field is required
Sign Up