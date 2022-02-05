David Clifford of Kerry before the Allianz Football League Division 1 match against Dublin at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Adrian Spillane of Kerry in action against Lorcan O'Dell of Dublin during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Kerry and Dublin will be seeking an improvement on last week's Allianz League opening round as they do battle at a sold-out Austin Stack Park.