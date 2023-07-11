Kerry v Derry: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know

The All-Ireland Senior Football Championship reaches the penultimate stage this weekend with holders Kerry facing Ulster champions Derry in the second semi-final. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Croke Park in Dublin with a 4.00pm throw-in on Sunday.

What’s the team news?

We’ll bring you team news from both camps on Independent.ie as soon as it’s released.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown live on RTE2 and BBC2 NI. It will be streamed live on the RTE Player and you can also follow all the action as it happens in our liveblog.

What can I read and listen to on Independent.ie?

Kerry boss Jack O’Connor is taking nothing for granted and believes Derry will be a much sterner test than Tyrone proved in the quarter-final.

And Derry will be hoping to take some inspiration from their minor side who clinched their All-Ireland crown with a big win over Monaghan.

What are the odds?

Kerry are odds-on favourites at 1/3 with Derry 10/3 and the draw after 70 minutes is 8/1.