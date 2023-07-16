Live | 

Kerry v Derry: Kingdom and Oak Leaf battle for right to join Dublin in All-Ireland SFC final

Gareth McKinless of Derry in action against Jason Foley, right, and Jack Barry of Kerry during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Dylan O'Connell

Throw-in at Croke Park is 4.00pm.