Kerry v Armagh, Allianz Football League Division 1: What time, what TV channel and all you need to know

When and where?

Kerry v Armagh, Austin Stack Park, 5.0.

Ref: J Molloy (Galway) – RTÉ2

TV details?

This match will be available to watch on RTE2 with coverage starting at 4.40pm. It will also be streamed on GAAGO and you can follow our live blog on Independent.ie.

How they stand

Verdict:

Armagh became the latest team to be swallowed up by Roscommon last weekend and it won’t get any easier against a Kerry side will be smarting from their defeat in Mayo.

Verdict: Kerry

TEAM NEWS

David Clifford will make his first start of the season for the Kerry footballers in their Division 1 FL clash against Armagh in Austin Stack Park, Tralee tomorrow (5.0).

After a comprehensive defeat to Mayo last weekend, Kerry boss Jack O'Connor has wasted little time in throwing the reigning Footballer of the Year back into the mix.

Clifford had an extraordinary 2022 with All-Ireland success for club and county but having only finished with Fossa six weeks ago, it was thought that the 24-year-old might take an extended break from county duty.

He dazzled off the bench when introduced at half-time against Mayo last weekend, though, and O'Connor throws him straight into their attack as he bids to pick up more crucial points on home soil.

Clifford's inclusion is one of four changes by O'Connor as other All-Stars like goalkeeper Shane Ryan and attacker Seán O'Shea come into the team to make their first League starts of the season alongside Adrian Spillane.

The four to miss out are Donal O'Sullivan, Tony Brosnan, Micheál Burns, and Shane Murphy.

KERRY (SF v Armagh) - S Ryan; G O'Sullivan, J Foley, T O'Sullivan; P Warren, T Morley, P Murphy; J Barry, BD O'Sullivan; D Moynihan, S O'Shea, A Spillane; P Clifford, D Clifford, D Roche.