Kerry to face Cork in mouth-watering Munster SFC semi-final clash while Mayo face Leitrim in Connacht
All-Ireland finalists Kerry will face arch-rivals Cork in the semi-final of the Munster SFC next year.
Peter Keane's Munster champions were given a bye to the last four, along with Cork, and the two were drawn in the second semi-final.
In the quarter-finals, Waterford will face Limerick while Clare take on Tipperary with the winners of both those games meeting in the semis.
"You always don't get what you deserve - but Clare will be happy with the draw," Tomás Ó Sé told RTE Radio.
"Cork have caught up with Kerry, but it does have a look of familiarity about it. "
In Connacht, Mayo will play Leitrim in the quarter-final while New York face Galway and London take on Roscommon.
Should Mayo overcome Leitrim as expected, James Horan's men will avoid Galway in the semi-final and instead take on London or Roscommon.
In the other semi-final, the winners of New York and Galway will play Sligo.
Munster SFC quarter-finals
Waterford v Limerick
Clare v Tipperary
Munster SFC semi-finals
Waterford or Limerick v Clare v Tipperary
Cork v Kerry
Connacht SFC quarter-finals (Predetermined)
New York v Galway
London v Roscommon
Quarter-final
Mayo v Leitrim
Connacht SFC semi-finals
New York or Galway v Sligo
Mayo or Leitrim v London or Roscommon
