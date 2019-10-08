All-Ireland finalists Kerry will face arch-rivals Cork in the semi-final of the Munster SFC next year.

Kerry to face Cork in mouth-watering Munster SFC semi-final clash while Mayo face Leitrim in Connacht

Peter Keane's Munster champions were given a bye to the last four, along with Cork, and the two were drawn in the second semi-final.

In the quarter-finals, Waterford will face Limerick while Clare take on Tipperary with the winners of both those games meeting in the semis.

"You always don't get what you deserve - but Clare will be happy with the draw," Tomás Ó Sé told RTE Radio.

"Cork have caught up with Kerry, but it does have a look of familiarity about it. "

In Connacht, Mayo will play Leitrim in the quarter-final while New York face Galway and London take on Roscommon.

Should Mayo overcome Leitrim as expected, James Horan's men will avoid Galway in the semi-final and instead take on London or Roscommon.

In the other semi-final, the winners of New York and Galway will play Sligo.

Munster SFC quarter-finals

Waterford v Limerick

Clare v Tipperary

Munster SFC semi-finals

Waterford or Limerick v Clare v Tipperary

Cork v Kerry

Connacht SFC quarter-finals (Predetermined)

New York v Galway

London v Roscommon

Quarter-final

Mayo v Leitrim

Connacht SFC semi-finals

New York or Galway v Sligo

Mayo or Leitrim v London or Roscommon

