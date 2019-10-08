Kerry to face Cork in mouth-watering Munster SFC semi-final clash
All-Ireland finalists Kerry will face arch-rivals Cork in the semi-final of the Munster SFC next year.
Peter Keane's Munster champions were given a bye to the last four, along with Cork, and the two were drawn in the second semi-final.
In the quarter-finals, Waterford will face Limerick while Clare take on Tipperary with the winners of both those games meeting in the semis.
"You always don't get what you deserve - but Clare will be happy with the draw," Tomás Ó Sé told RTE Radio.
"Cork have caught up with Kerry, but it does have a look of familiarity about it. "
The Connacht draw takes place at 8.30am.
Munster SFC quarter-finals
Waterford v Limerick
GAA Newsletter
Clare v Tipperary
Munster SFC semi-finals
Waterford or Limerick v Clare v Tipperary
Cork v Kerry
Online Editors