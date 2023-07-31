Kerry support act not enough to compensate for rare off-day from star man David Clifford

Even on this day of days, when history was written with three Dublin players becoming the most decorated footballers in the history of the game, the David Clifford story was still uppermost in many people’s minds.

That’s where his standing in the game is. His performance is the story within the story. Footballer of the Year-elect coming into the final, the only debate around the Fossa man is around just how deep into the list of all-time greats he will play himself before his stint with Kerry comes to an end.

And it wasn’t long before Jack O’Connor’s post-match briefing moved to the subject of his most-prized player. His three second-half wides informed the Kerry story. And when he didn’t do the heavy lifting, Kerry didn’t have enough in the support act to get the job done.

For O’Connor, this was an opportunity missed. The Clifford brothers have seen glory and tragedy in recent months, from the All-Ireland win with Fossa through to the tragic passing of their mother.

And O’Connor revealed that Kerry desperately wanted it for them. “There is a lot on David Clifford’s shoulders every day he plays,” the Kerry manager replied when asked if there was pressure on the player coming into the final.

“I’m not sure what the premise of the question is.

"David Clifford has been magnificent for us all the year. We were hoping upon hope that we would get him up the steps, himself and Paudie today, after the tough year he’s had, after the long year he’s had. It wasn’t to be.

“But I don’t think there is a player that has ever had a year like David Clifford has had since last January, when he won the All-Ireland junior here, right through to now. He’s been a magnificent captain for us, and just a great man.”

For some, there were echoes of 2011 in this Kerry defeat. On that day, they looked to be in control, only to be outdone by a late Dublin rally. And, here, Kerry were guilty of self-harm, handing Dublin a goal, only to recover and regain their three-point lead.

From there, Dublin took over.

O’Connor wasn’t of a mood to compare final defeats but acknowledged that goal, that saw Gavin White cough up possession, turned the screw.

“Ah look, it is never easy to lose an All-Ireland final. It is a tough one because I thought there were stages of that game in the second half when we looked like we were, I won’t say in control, but that we were playing within ourselves.

“I just thought the goal was a huge turning point. It gave massive energy to Dublin playing into the Hill.

"And while our boys reacted really well to the goal, I felt that the effort it took to come back from the goal and go back up three, that that possibly took it our of our fellas in the last five, ten minutes.

“And once Dublin smelled it, they have the extra bit of experience and know-how that has seen them get over the line in tight games before. This one was no different.

​“The last thing you want to give Dublin playing into the Hill is a goal because it just gives them huge energy. It’s like a bolt of electricity goes through the whole ground.

“And even though we reacted tremendously to it, it just gave them a sniff that they were back in the game. I think up to the goal, I thought we were well on course to win the game.”

O’Connor has seen all manner of things in his three stints with Kerry and his spell with Kildare. And accepted that Kerry needed to be more clinical.

“I don’t know what the wide count was today off the top of my head, I thought we created chances. I can remember several chances we had, we missed a situation where we had a fisted point for the taking, missed a couple coming in from angles that could have gone over, so I thought we were still creating chances. I thought it was a very even game.

“Maybe they were a bit more clinical in front of goal than we were but very hard to fault our fellas.

“I thought our defensive display was tremendous, our backs, we kept a lot of their main men ... Tom (O’Sullivan) kept (Cormac) Costello very quiet, Tadhg (Morley) and Jason (Foley) between them did great work on Con O’Callaghan.

“I thought Graham (O’Sullivan) did really well in Kilkenny, a lot of the big players we targeted, I thought our men did very well on them. But Dublin still have the know-how that got them six All-Irelands in a row, that DNA is still in the dressing-room and maybe in the end it was the bit of experience that got them over the line.”