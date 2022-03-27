Kerry suffer first defeat as Tyrone preserve Division One status with win in Killarney

Kieran McGeary of Tyrone is tackled by Micheál Burns of Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

TYRONE inflicted the first defeat of Kerry’s season in Killarney, preserving their Division 1 status in doing so.

It was Tyrone’s first win in Fitzgerald Stadium in 19 years, a complete contrast to the final round of last year’s league, when they conceded six goals and lost by 16 points, before charting an unlikely path to All-Ireland glory.

Events elsewhere meant Tyrone would have been spared the ignominy of relegation as All-Ireland champions anyway. But they did what was required of them anyway, repelling a couple of late Kerry attacks that failed to yield so much as a shot.

Darren McCurry was immense for the visitors, kicking 1-7 and torturing Dylan Casey, who was subbed after 56 minutes.

Equally, Peter Harte’s fingerprints were on much of what was good about Tyrone’s play, directly contributing to 0-4 and calmly retaining possession in crowded attacking positions.

Jack O’Connor is unlikely to lose too much sleep over this one, but in a league campaign that had been flawless until today, they’ll take a couple of concerns with them to Croke Park for the Division 1 final against Mayo.

Having inched ahead following a Tony Brosnan penalty in the second half, Kerry shipped a goal within a minute.

The ball went from Niall Morgan’s kick out to Darragh Canavan, who hit McCurry in space.

He torched Casey and fired to the net.

David Clifford kicked three excellent points from play, but without the assistance of Seán O’Shea or, until the second half, his brother Paudie, he wasn’t relevant enough in the game.

A point from Gavin White put Kerry ahead as late as the 64th minute but three scores in a row (two McCurry frees) and a score from Harte sealed a victory for Tyrone that capped a slow-burning league campaign.

SCORERS – Tyrone: D McCurry 1-7 (0-4f, 1m), N Sludden, K McGeary 0-2 each, P Harte, D Canavan, C Kilpatrick, N Morgan (’45) 0-1 each.

Kerry: T Brosnan 2-1 (1-0 pen), D Clifford 0-4 (1f), P Geaney 0-3 (2f), G White, S O’Brien, B Ó Beaglaíoch 0-1 each.

TYRONE: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; R Brennan, P Harte, F Burns; C Kilpatrick, R Donnelly; C Meyler, N Sludden, K McGeary; D McCurry, C McShane, D Canavan. Subs: M Donnelly for McShane (44), L Rafferty for Donnelly (52), N Donnelly for R Donnelly (57), B McDonnell for McKernan (62), C McKenna for Canavan (69)

KERRY: S Murphy; D Casey, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; G O’Sullivan, T Morley, B Ó Beaglaíoch; D O’Connor, J O’Connor; M Burns, J Savage, S O’Brien; T Brosnan, D Clifford, P Geaney. Subs: P Clifford for Savage (h-t), A Spillane for Burns (47), J Barry for O’Connor (47), G White for Casey (56), K Spillane for Geaney (69)

REF: D Coldrick (Kerry)