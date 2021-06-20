Kerry still have to prove that they can beat the very best

Looking ahead to the provincial and All-Ireland football championships is not exactly like trying to pick the winning Lotto numbers. When it comes to the Sam Maguire, there are only five possible numbers and in reality, there are probably only two.

Yet there will be a lot of blood, sweat and tears before the last dance at the end of August and if anyone other than Kerry and Dublin meet on that day, it will be a full-blown shock.

Of course, many of us made similar predictions last year before it all went up in smoke. Cork beat Kerry, they were beaten by Tipperary, who were beaten by Mayo, who in turn were beaten by Dublin. It was a very easy lap of honour for the Dubs.

Every year for the last six I have heard the chattering classes proclaim that the Dubs are not as good as they were and they will be beaten this year. If you keep saying this long enough it will be true eventually. However, the question remains as to who might slay the mighty dragon and it is hard to see a threat apart from the traditional enemy.

It is unlikely that Dublin will experience much hardship in Leinster because they never take their eye off the ball. They treat all teams with respect, and that ensures everyone gets a good hiding.

Will Ulster produce a contender in the semi-final? You’d have to say no on the evidence of the league. Donegal could have had a go at Dublin last weekend but settled on damage limitation. As the match was of no consequence I was disappointed that Donegal did not just go hard at it and see could they unearth some flaws that could be of benefit later in the year. Would being beaten by 10 or 15 points be any worse than just sitting back? I don’t think so.

The message coming out of that game is that there is a fear of Dublin and no team will ever beat them without a clear attacking strategy. This was plainly lacking last week and I feel Donegal should be capable of more with their panel of players, even with the caveat of so many missing.

The big secret for Dublin is in plain sight. Four of the best five players in the country wear blue — Brian Fenton, Ciarán Kilkenny, James McCarthy and Con O’Callaghan, the fifth is David Clifford. You can put all of these in any order of importance you want, but once Dublin have those four fit, well and motivated, they will be very hard to beat. And you can add in that they have (or had) the best goalkeeper and the best free taker in Dean Rock.

The gaps become easy enough to fill in after that. They turned over a few rocks during the league and found some able-bodied young men crawling out. The most important point, though, is that while Dublin have evolved over the years, the four amigos have always been present and correct and have always delivered — save for the very occasional off day by one.

There has to be some concern about the goalkeeping situation with Stephen Cluxton in summer hibernation. He won’t be rushing out with a statement about his future any day soon, but if he does not appear for the first round of the championship then we can probably safely assume that he will have taken his leave in the manner of Jim Gavin, with an absence of fuss.

Read More

Perhaps he was not happy with breaking the training ban and is now a conscientious objector, a bit like Muhammad Ali. Maybe he will take a year off to re-energise but there is an old saying with great horses who get injured, they never come back. The same applies to men of a certain age.

In terms of injuries, there did seem to be a fairly significant increase in the league, but statistical evidence is a different matter entirely. Maybe we just hear more about the high profile players who have pulled hamstrings and other soft tissue injuries, but there does appear to be something in it. When there was a lockout of NFL players in America in 2011 there was a spike in injuries after they returned. The most significant being Achilles tendon tears. These are injuries which are either career limiting or some cases career ending.

So there should be concern for Cillian O’Connor on a personal level rather than just as a Mayo player. Naturally the top scorer is a massive loss to Mayo and they won’t win a national title without him. There has also been a big increase in hamstring tears. This is probably a combination of a fairly rapid return to competition and is also a product of the intensity, volume and frequency of training.

No matter what the preparation, conditioning is rarely as good when operating as individuals. The initial enthusiasm early in the year was replaced by uncertainty, which ensured players were a little short on the fitness front.

This is obvious at club level too and as a club manager I am trying to ensure that players get up to speed as quickly as possible without pushing too hard and risking an injury which might keep them out for the summer.

The other significant increase seems to be in cruciate problems and the players’ insurance scheme is likely to be taking a hit on this one. It does not cover everything and clubs generally have to bear the initial brunt of costs, but without it there would be serious problems for clubs.

Theories abound, but after a long lay-off and even with players training individually, there is nothing to prepare for the shock of twisting, turning and contact which occurs in games at all levels. This year will be a nod to Charles Darwin — survival of the fittest — and Dublin have either been very lucky or very well prepared in this regard as all their main men seem to be always available.

So to the challenger in the green and gold corner. They have most of the moving parts and this league seems to have helped to better shape their team. Yet beating a great champion is a tall order, even Ali was not able to do that against Joe Frazier after he came back from government-imposed exile. This is a long-winded way of saying that I will believe it when I see it from Kerry.

Quite a few Kerry people have been upset at me for taking this line, especially when I said recently that as far as inside forwards are concerned, Con O’Callaghan is better than David Clifford. This appears to have been the ultimate insult. However, I have a very simple way of judging players and teams. Until this Kerry team beat Dublin in an All-Ireland final, then I will have a question mark over them. You judge the best against the best. For now there is only one winner in that regard.

It does appear that on all recent form, it is a case of all the other counties forming an orderly queue and waiting their turn to be beaten by one of the big two. In a one-off game there is the possibility of a shock. Galway are a bit better than their form suggests and should have beaten Monaghan easily on the balance of play last Sunday, but they forgot that the opera ain’t over till the fat lady sings. Could they be the dark horse? Or Armagh who have improved. Or could Cork do it again?

Possibilities, but that is all. Back to Dublin and Kerry and those who wish to see Dublin beaten should be careful what they wish for. If Kerry win this year it will be the start of a long run and they will just as ruthlessly put the light out on all others.

Yet this piece should not end on a bum note which might appear the case if we all just accept that Dublin and Kerry will dominate. There will be some great games, there will be passion, joy, upsets, controversy, debate, emotion and much, much more. Of even greater significance, the championship will help to restore the rhythm of life after a rough year.