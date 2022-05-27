DAVID CLIFFORD is a dramatic absentee from the Kerry match-day squad for Saturday’s Munster senior football final against Limerick.

News of any injury issue regarding Kerry’s attacking talisman had been kept remarkably quiet in recent days, and Jack O’Connor’s team announcement sent shockwaves through the Kingdom and beyond ahead of the Killarney showdown.

However, local media reported that the Fossa man is understood to have picked up an injury between Kerry’s Munster semi-final against Cork and a challenge match against Roscommon last weekend, in which Clifford didn’t feature.

O’Connor has made two changes in attack from the team that started in Páirc Uí Rinn – one enforced with veteran Paul Geaney returning to take the younger Clifford’s No 14 jersey, while Killian Spillane indirectly replaces his brother Adrian, who drops to the bench.

Killian is named at left corner-forward, prompting a move to wing-forward for Paudie Clifford.

Meanwhile, even though they start as 20/1 underdogs, there are no such selection issues for Limerick. Manager Billy Lee has announced the same starting ‘15’ for the third consecutive outing in a province they haven’t conquered since 1896.

KERRY (SFC v Limerick) - S Ryan; G O'Sullivan, J Foley, T O'Sullivan; B Ó Beaglaíoch, T Morley, G White; D O'Connor, J Barry; P Clifford, S O'Shea, S O’Brien; T Brosnan, P Geaney, K Spillane. Subs: S Murphy, A Spillane, P Murphy, D Casey, M Burns, D Moran, J Savage, J O’Connor, G Crowley, J O’Shea, D Roche.

LIMERICK (SFC) - D Ó Sullivan; S O'Dea, B Fanning, M Donovan; C Sheehan, I Corbett, P Maher; D Treacy, C Fahy; A Enright, B Donovan, J Naughton; P Nash, J Ryan, H Bourke. Subs: A O'Sullivan, J Liston, L Murphy, C McSweeney, G Brown, R Childs, T Griffin, P de Brún, K Ryan, D Kelly, R Bourke.

