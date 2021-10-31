Kerry SFC round-up: Stacks to face South Kerry after David Clifford sees red in champions’ exit

Austin Stacks will face divisional side South Kerry in the quarter-final as their reward for defeating three-in-row-seeking champions East Kerry on Saturday night.

Though Stacks only managed to win on a 1-7 to 1-5 scoreline, the victory was never in doubt once Kerry senior panellist Joe O’Connor found the East Kerry net for the Tralee side.

David Clifford could only manage two scores from frees before he received his marching orders for a second yellow card late on as East Kerry rallied. However, a Paul O’Shea goal was too late to save the champions. Stacks’ next opponents South Kerry had a comfortable 2-16 to 0-5 win against Feale Rangers.

The 2018 champions Dr Crokes, who beat West Kerry on a 0-13 to 1-3 scoreline, will be fancied to take out Templenoe in the quarter-final as they are without Killian Spillane and had it easy against a poor Shannon Rangers side in Killarney yesterday.

However, Crokes will not be taking them for granted as they beat Crokes in the Club Championship and as a result Crokes could be in relegation difficulties unless they reach the SFC final. The same applies to their Killarney rivals Legion, who face a tricky tie with St Brendan’s who beat a fancied Kenmare Shamrocks side yesterday with Kerry midfield pairing of Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor to the fore.

Dingle, who edged out last year’s beaten finalists Mid Kerry with a late Conor Geaney goal, face a tough battle against a Tommy Walsh-inspired Kerins O’Rahillys side in the remaining quarter-final.

Walsh, who recently retired from inter-county football, scored six points and gave a man of the match display against a disappointing St Kieran’s divisional side.