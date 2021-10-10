Kerry SFC round-up: Brilliant O’Shea rocks Dingle and sets up Shamrocks and Stacks final

Another scoring master class by Seán O’Shea propelled Kenmare Shamrocks to a last-gasp win over fancied Dingle by 0-17 to 1-13 and into the Kerry SFC final in a repeat of last year’s decider against Austin Stacks, who proved far too strong for Templenoe in the other semi-final.

Kenmare raced 0-6 to 0-3 in front by the water break, thanks to four O’Shea points and one each from Paul O’Connor and Kevin O’Sullivan, while Paul Geaney, Gavin Curran and Dylan Geaney replied for Dingle.

Then a Dingle goal from Conor Geaney in the 18th minute tied this epic battle but Kenmare points from O’Shea, Paul O’Connor and Tom Murnane saw the home side 0-9 to 1-5 in front at half time, with Paul Geaney adding two more to Dingle’s total.

Three more third-quarter points from O’Shea increased Kenmare’s lead to two at the water break, with Colin Moriarty and Paul Geaney leaving the score at 0-12 to 1-7.

Three unanswered points from Conor and Dylan Geaney and the equalizer from Barry O’Sullivan followed. But O’Shea kicked a beauty from play and Kevin O’Sullivan saw the home side move two clear.

Mikey Geaney rallied Dingle and in the 61st minute Paul Geaney gave them a one-point lead. But O’Shea leveled the contest in the 65th minute and then in final minute, nailed the winning point from a difficult free.

Austin Stacks had little difficulty beating a Templenoe side who only managed 0-4 while Stacks hit 3-9 in a poor contest, with goals from Shane O’Callaghan, Brendan O’Sullivan and Darragh O’Brien (penalty).