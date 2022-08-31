Kerry set to be without Jack Savage for All-Ireland title defence in 2023

Jack Savage lifts the Sam Maguire after Kerry's win over Galway. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

KERRY are set to be without Jack Savage for their defence of Sam Maguire next year.

The Kerryman newspaper has reported that Savage is emigrating to Dubai for work reasons this week and plans to spend up to a year in the Middle-East.

The 27-year-old attacker was recalled by Jack O’Connor on the latter’s return to the managerial hotseat, having impressed during Kerins O’Rahillys’ run to the Kerry SFC final last December.

He went on to feature, either starting or the bench, in all seven league rounds plus the Division 1 final cakewalk against Mayo. However, his championship game-time was confined to a brief blood sub cameo against Galway in the All-Ireland final.

O’Rahillys boss William Harmon confirmed that he has suffered an emigration double-whammy with the loss of both Savage and Cormac Coffey.

“Cormac is gone abroad which is unfortunate. Jack is going as well on Wednesday, to Dubai,” Harmon manager told The Kerryman.

As a consequence, Coffey missed O’Rahillys’ extra-time win over Spa in the Kerry senior club championship semi-final last Saturday.

Savage featured prominently in that game, scoring 1-5, albeit a first half black card was followed by his 54th minute dismissal upon receiving another card, this time yellow.