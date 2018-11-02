Kerry sensation David Clifford edges Dublin star Brian Howard to claim Young Footballer of the Year

Kerry star David Clifford has capped his first year at senior level by winning the 2018 Young Footballer of the Year award.

Clifford, who also won an All Star, edged out Dublin forward Brian Howard and Tyrone defender Michael McKernan. Clifford scored 4-18 – 3-15 of which came from play – and was unanimously Kerry's best player in his first season out of the minor grade in which he sprang to national attention.

Howard, who plays his club football for Raheny, also won an award, which Dublin star Brian Fenton found extra special as he joined his club-mate in this year's selection.

"That's what makes the evening and the event and the award extra-special, to be named alongside Brian," said Fenton.

"As someone who turned 21 this year he's been a credit to himself and our club and his family in the way he's stepped into the role and stayed so mature and humble and grounded.

"I just think he's an extraordinary guy and it's great for our little club in Raheny and our little parish to be recognised on the big stage.

"I think we're the only club to be represented twice in the All-Star team, you couldn't have dreamt of that at the beginning of the year or even in history," Fenton concluded.

"It's amazing.”

Online Editors