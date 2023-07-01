Kerry see off Tyrone by 12 points to seal All-Ireland SFC semi-final spot

Kerry 2-18 Tyrone 0-12

Seán O'Shea of Kerry celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Kerry powered their way into the All-Ireland semi finals, banishing a medley of old ghosts in the process at Croke Park.

With a performance that brimmed with confidence and exuded authority they took complete control of the match after leading by three points at the interval.

The result gained the county some measure of compensation for losing to Tyrone in the semi-final two years ago after extra-time and all the suffering at their hands over the last 20 years. And they did it with David Clifford scoring just one point from play, marked by Pádraig Hampsey.

It was clear that Kerry had learned from the defeat in 2021, a match delayed by two weeks due to Covid cases in the Tyrone camp.

They held Tadhg Morley back as an extra defender to block the route to goal and Tyrone were unable to find their way through, having scored three in their last championship meeting.

In the first half they turned Tyrone over ten times inside the Kerry half and after the interval they charged into the clear, with goals from Seán O’Shea and the outstanding Diarmuid O’Connor, who finished with 1-2.

O’Connor and Jack Barry overshadowed their Tyrone midfield opponents, Conn Kilpatrick and Brian Kennedy who had dominated the sector two years earlier.

Kerry were celebrating their passage to the semi-finals long before the final whistle, the game fading out as a contest in the third quarter. When O’Shea scored his goal after initial work by sub Tony Brosnan in the 52nd minute, Kerry were 1-14 to 0-6 clear.

Tyrone didn’t raise a flag in the second half until a minute later when Darren McCurry put over a free. And that was only their second score since the 20th minute, both of those frees.

Just before O’Shea’s goal, Kerry had scored nine of the previous ten points, determined to keep their foot on Tyrone's throat. Clifford had his first and only point from play in the 57th minute, having hit three wides, landed three short and also hit the post.

But he was still influential and showed beautiful ingenuity to reverse kick a ball near the sideline over two chasing defenders which fell to Brosnan. The ball was worked to O’Connor and he picked a spot in the corner.

There was some late drama when Paudie Clifford and Conor Meyler, who kept intimate company throughout the match, picked up red cards.

But even that could not dampen Kerry’s joy and satisfaction at having put one over so comprehensively on their rivals, who had beaten them in four of their last five meetings, three of those in the national league.

The result may call into question the future of joint Tyrone managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, who led them to All-Ireland success two years ago but whose sides have struggled to maintain that level of performance.

They made an early exit last year, and were within an injury-time free of going out of the championship this year in the group stages, Westmeath’s effort curling a few inches wide.

The win over Donegal in Ballybofey suggested the possibility of a timely revival and Kerry has been a county on which they’ve found a new lease of life numerous times in the past. They didn’t travel without hope just as Kerry didn’t travel without some trepidation. But they were dead on their feet in the second half.

Kerry’s form was also difficult to judge. Munster offered little resistance and Mayo injected a dose of reality in winning in Killarney in the opening group game in the All-Ireland series. A shaky win over Cork presaged a runaway win over Louth. All expected Tyrone to ask more searching questions.

They did to some extent in the first half. There was a constant needle to the exchanges, with Kerry standing up to Tyrone and not yielding an inch.

That, married to exceptionally good defending, led to several turnovers in the opening quarter, one of those by Gavin White resulting in a break and point from a mark by David Clifford in the 12th minute that had Kerry leading 0-4 to 0-1.

Kerry led 0-9 to 0-6 by the interval, finishing the half stronger, with the last three scores, two Clifford frees either side of a fine score by midfielder O’Connor.

With Kerry working ferociously when not in possession, Tyrone found it hard to make incisions.

Their best attacking football came through the wizardry of the two Canavan brothers, with Ruairi hitting two points, one a beauty when he sold Jason Foley a dummy which brought the sides level at 0-5 each in the 20th minute. A minute before his older brother Darragh sent over an outstanding score with the right foot into the Hill 16 end.

But Kerry kept responding and were never in arrears. They were keen on proving their worth as champions.

Scorers – Kerry: S O’Shea 1-5 (3fs, 45); D Clifford 0-5 (3fs, 1m); D O’Connor 1-2; A Spillane 0-2; P Clifford, P Geaney, T O’Sullivan, S O’Brien 0-1 each. Tyrone: D McCurry 0-4 (4 fs); D Canavan, R Canavan, C McShane 0-2 each; M McKernan, M Donnelly 0-1 each.

Kerry: S Ryan; G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, T Morley, G White; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, S O’Shea, A Spillane; P Clifford, D Clifford, P Geaney. Subs: S O’Brien for Spillane & T Brosnan for Geaney (51); B O Beaglaioch for White (57); M Burns for Moynihan (59); M Breen for Foley 64).

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; C Meyler, M O’Neill, P Harte; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; C Quinn, R Canavan, K McGeary; D McCurry, M Donnelly, D Canavan. Subs: F Burns for Quinn (34); C McShane for R Canavan & J Oguz for McGeary (45); S O‘Donnell for Donnelly (64); A Clarke for Hampsey (67).

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare).