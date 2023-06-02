Kerry regain Munster title as Paddy Lane shines in win over Cork

Munster MFC final: Kerry 2-10 Cork 0-11

Kerry players celebrate with the cup after their Munster MFC final win over Cork. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Kerry regained the Munster MFC title for the first time since 2020 and also got revenge for their defeat to the same opposition at the quarter-final stage three weeks ago with this five-point win in Austin Stack Park.

It was a reversal of 2022 when Kerry beat Cork in the quarter-final but lost to the Rebels in the final.

Cork did register the first two points of the contest but it was two Kerry goals in the final 10 minutes of the first half that gave them a three-point lead at half-time.

Ben Murphy was the provider for both picking out Paddy Lane for the first in the 22nd minute with a great pass as Lane finished well past Billy Curtin for a lead of 1-4 to 0-5.

Kerry went ahead at the break after Murphy found Dara Hogan on this occasion and he scored from close range to seal a 2-4 to 0-7 lead.

David O’Leary rattled the crossbar for Cork early in the second half as he was also denied by Kerry goalkeeper James Hoare’s feet in a subsequent chance a few minutes later.

The visitors still got the first three points of the second half to draw level before Paddy Lane got Kerry’s first score of the second half in the 47th minute to make it 2-5 to 0-10. A fine Tomás Kennedy effort put them further ahead as another Lane free restored their three-point lead.

Substitute Stephen Gannon and a fifth free for Lane, as part of a 1-5 total, sealed Kerry’s win. To add insult to injury, Frank Hurley was sent off for Cork late on.

Both sides head to Nowlan Park next Saturday for the All-Ireland quarter-finals where Kerry will play Kildare while Cork will play Dublin.

SCORERS – Kerry: P Lane 1-5 (5f), D Hogan 1-0, T Kennedy 0-2, S Ó Cuinn, P Fitzgerald, S Gannon 0-1 each. Cork: T Cullinane, D Sheedy (1f) 0-3 each, D Clifford, O Foley, D O’Leary, S Coakley, B Curtin (1f) 0-1 each.

KERRY – J Hoare; D Mulvihill, B Murphy, I Brosnan; P Moynihan, K O’Shea, G Evans; Evan Boyle, Daniel Kirby; D O’Keeffe, T Kennedy, S Ó Cuinn; D Hogan, O Healy, P Lane Subs: P Fitzgerald for D O’Keeffe (40), A Kennelly for O Healy (42), S Gannon for S Ó Cuinn (44), P Walsh for D Hogan (52) and A Ó Beaglaoich for B Murphy (60 +3)

CORK – B Curtin; N O’Shea, F Hurley, M Ahern; O Foley, G Daly, T Kiely; M O’Brien, D Clifford; T Cullinane, D Sheedy, D O’Leary; D O’Mullane, S Coakley, O O’Callaghan Subs: J O’Leary for D O’Mullane (H/T), M Hetherington for D Clifford (42), C Mullins for O Foley (52), G Holland for T Cullinane (57) and S O’Leary for T Kiely (60 +1)

REF – E Morrissey (Waterford)