Kerry produce biggest-ever home win over Dublin to claim Allianz NFL spoils in Tralee

Paul Murphy of Kerry and Cameron McCormack of Dublin tussle during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Kerry ended a four-match run without a win against Dublin when they hammered the visitors in Tralee to secure their first league win in the 2022 campaign.

The game turned on a controversial incident in the 23rd minute of the first half when Dublin – who were playing against the elements – had a goal controversially disallowed and then had Niall Scully black carded.

During the remainder of the half Kerry hit the visitors for 1-8 and though they were outscored by seven points to one after the break it mattered little.

The winning margin of seven was their biggest-ever win on home soil against Dublin, surpassing the previous record of six points achieved in 1970.

Given that Dublin haven’t won in the Kingdom since 2013 and coming in the wake of their woeful performance against Armagh in round one, the outcome was predictable.

But the result leaves Dublin rooted at the foot of the Division 1 table. It is the first time they have lost two consecutive league ties since 2012 – when they were beaten by Mayo and Cork.

They’re now on a run on three consecutive losses which they last endured more than a decade ago when losing to Tyrone in both the 2008 All-Ireland quarter-final replay and the first round of the league and then being beaten by Galway.

Of course, the situation is recoverable but Saturday’s week clash against Mayo in Croke Park is now a must-win for Dessie Farrell’s side if they are to avoid sliding deeper into a relegation dogfight.

On a miserable night there was still a capacity attendance in Austin Stack Park for the 84th meeting (32 championship and 52 league) between the counties.

Though Dublin have only lost on four occasions to the Kingdom since 2010 in either league or championship the visitors had only previous beaten them on three occasions (1982, 2010 and 2013) on Kerry soil and only once in Tralee.

Even though James McCarthy and Con O’Callaghan was named in the team, neither started. Instead there were a plethora of late changes.

Darragh Conlon filled the number five jersey, and the visitors started a new full-forward line of Lorcan O’Dell, Cameron McCormack and Dean Rock. Sean McMahon was preferred to Eoin Murchan in the full-back line.

Jack O’Connor reacted to the team’s late midfield fade-out against Kildare by recalling the Na Gaeil pair Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry who were club tied last weekend. Adrian Spillane and team captain Sean O’Shea kept their places in a revamped half forward line.

Kerry had the advantage of the elements, and the tension was palpable even before the throw-in with several individual clashes. Predictably Kerry made the better starts and were 3-1 ahead after ten minutes with Dublin’s sole point coming from a sixth minute Dean Rock free into the teeth of the gale.

But it was back to a one-point came after 13 minutes when Ciaran Kilkenny who started at full forward was bundled over by Jason Foley and goalkeeper Evan Comerford came forward and nailed a magnificent free.

Dublin matched Kerry point for point before the home side squandered a golden chance when Clifford pulled a penalty right and wide and his brother Paudie was bundled over by Lee Gannon.

Clifford did hit a wonderful point straight afterwards, but Kerry’s goal had a charmed existence during the next ten minutes.

It took a brilliant save from Shane Murphy to deny Sean Bugler; then the goalkeeper was at fault as he misjudged a lob from Dean Rock and the ball squirmed over the line.

But the score was controversially disallowed.

After consulting with the umpires, the referee Conor Lane black-carded Niall Scully for allegedly illegally blocking a Kerry defender in front of the goal though the TV replays showed that he wasn’t the player involved. Then Lorcan O’Dell over-hit a handpass to Dean Rock who was loose inside.

Predictably the disallowed goal and the Scully black card turned the game on its head. While he was off the field, Kerry punished Dublin where it mattered on the scoreboard.

With David Clifford making life miserable for David Byrne, they hit 1-8 without reply with the goal coming from Dara Moynihan in the third minute of injury time – though by then Scully was back on the field.

So, the half ended with Kerry 14 points clear (1-14; 0-4) though they had midfielder Jack Barry black carded just before the end of the half which lasted 42 minutes.

There was more off the ball ‘action’ before the start of the second half but crucially Dublin only managed to score one point – through Ciaran Kilkenny – while Barry was in the sinbin. A lot of the fizz disappeared from the game as Dublin were reduced to taking pot shots from distance and the crowd fell silent.

Tom Lahiff was black-carded in the 52nd minute while Adrian Spillane was to retire for running repairs and Paudie Clifford was also black carded 12 minutes from the end.

A mistake from Dublin goalkeeper Evan Comerford presented Kerry with a goal chance three minutes later but in a comedy of errors the chance was squandered, and Jack O’Connor will not be impressed that his side had only managed one point in the first 20 minutes of the second half.

Kerry played a lot of keep ball deep inside their own half which frustrated the crowd but the game petered out to an inevitable conclusion with Dublin winning the second half but comprehensively losing the war.

Scorers – Kerry: S O’Shea 0-5 (3f), D Clifford 0-4, D Moynihan 1-1, P Geaney 0-3 (1m), D O’Connor, P Clifford 0-1. Dublin: D Rock 0-5 (4f), S Bugler, E Comerford (1f), C Kilkenny, B Howard, B Fenton, R Basquel 0-1 each.

Kerry: S Murphy; D O’Donoghue, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, T Morley, B Ó Beaglaíoch; D O’Connor, J Barry; A Spillane, S O Shea, D Moynihan; P Clifford, D Clifford, P Geaney. Subs: G Crowley for Morley (blood) (40-41), S O’Brien for Spillane (blood) 54, T Brosnan for Geaney (63), M Burns for Moynihan (64), G Crowley for Morley (69), J Savage for P Clifford ((69), C Casey for O’Donoghue.

Dublin: E Comerford; L Gannon; D Byrne, D Conlon; B Howard, J Small, S McMahon; B Fenton, T Lahiff; C McCormack, N Scully, S Bugler; L O’Dell, C Kilkenny, D Rock. Subs: C Archer for O’Dell; R Basquel for McCormack (both 50), R McGarry for Scully (65), K McGuinness for Small (68), CJ Smith for Conlon (72).

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork).



