Kerry pave the way for extra week of championship as Tyrone clash is refixed

Kerry GAA's unwillingness to accept a clear run to an All-Ireland final paved the way for a third semi-final refixture with Tyrone which has been confirmed.

The counties will now meet on Saturday, August 28, seven days later than scheduled after it was initially moved from yesterday afternoon's original slot to next Saturday, August 21.

But on medical advice Tyrone GAA insisted over the weekend that it was "unsafe" for them to play the game with so many of their squad affected by Covid.

Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan has revealed that one member of their squad has been hospitalised with Covid in the last two weeks.

That put the ball back in the GAA's court and after negotiations over the weekend, agreement was reached to defer by another seven days. It's quite the u turn from last Monday's position when only a six-day deferral was on the table.

Consequently, the All-Ireland final between the winners and Mayo will now be played on Saturday, September 11, 13 days after the original date.

That will have an inevitable impact on club schedules in the respective counties, especially if there are local Covid outbreaks that impact significantly on squads.

But that's something the GAA is clearly willing to tolerate so that the 2021 All-Ireland championship does not have the asterisk of a withdrawal at semi-final stage hanging over it.

In an earlier statement Kerry paved the way for a new date with chairman Tim Murphy saying that "sportsmanship and collegiality" were important principles to consider in this situation. He outlined that Kerry had made a proposal on the matter for a meeting of the Central Competition Controls Committee to consider last night before the decision was announced.

"Having considered every possible aspect of the situation, our overarching wish is to ensure that the All-Ireland semi-final against Tyrone is played at the earliest possible opportunity," he stated.

"Covid-19 has impacted hugely on everyone over the past year-and-a-half and in the spirit of sportsmanship and collegiality, we feel that this offer will afford the National CCCC the best opportunity to arrive at an agreeable and acceptable solution in very difficult circumstances for all concerned.

"Kerry is a proud GAA county, rich in the tradition of Gaelic Games which is deeply ingrained in all our clubs and communities. Every All-Ireland title that Kerry has won, has been hard-earned after a tough competitive campaign and we expect this year to be no different," Murphy added.

"We empathise with Tyrone who find themselves in this situation as a result of Covid-19 but would also point out the resultant knock-on challenges that our team, management and supporters are encountering. We find ourselves in a very difficult situation not of our making. We have explicitly followed all Covid protocols and we have taken every precaution to protect our players and management."

For their part Tyrone have welcomed the decision even if their preparations will still be greatly impacted and in a statement praised Kerry for “its assistance and co-operation in creating the circumstances that allowed this decision to be reached.”

Logan said they had made every effort to adhere to Covid protocols. “We at all times have endeavoured to stay away and avoid anything to do with this virus as a group, in our work and socially with the players. But regrettably, the best experts in the world have tried to batten down this virus, get to the sources, get to their transmission and we find ourselves in this position, howsoever it arose,” he stated in an interview.

Mayo will now have a four-week gap to the All-Ireland final, two weeks more than the team they will face.