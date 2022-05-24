Kerry native Teddy Doyle is putting his ‘shoulder to the wheel’ for Tipperary

It was a Clare man who got the Kerry man his chance with Tipperary.

Joe Hayes rang Premier County boss David Power to tell him about the new man in the parish. Teddy Doyle had served his Kerry club Templenoe with distinction for years. But after getting married and buying a house in Tipperary, the days of commuting down past Kenmare for training were done.

“(It’s a) bit of a funny one I suppose,” says Doyle. “I’ve to thank a Clare man for getting me the gig with Tipp.

“Joe Hayes was a selector with Tipp. I was playing with the Sigerson team in the Garda College when Joe Hayes was involved with them. Joe is the one I can thank. He put my name forward to David Power and the management team there. That’s where it came from.

“I got in training with them and that’s how it got started, it was while Joe was with Tipperary last year. Thankfully, David kept me on this year and it’s good so far.”

Templenoe have the distinction of having six players in action with three different counties this summer.

They have four with Jack O’Connor’s Kerry in Tadhg Morley, Gavin Crowley, Adrian and Killian Spillane while Doyle is with Tipp and Pat Spillane Jnr has thrown his lot in with Sligo.

In a Division 4 match earlier this year, the small Kerry club had an interest on both sides.

“I spoke to Pat earlier in the year. We crossed paths in the league, we played them in Thurles. I spoke to him after the game. It’s all about playing football at the highest standard you can play at.

“Pat had the opportunity to play with Sligo. It’s definitely something we can relate to and talk about. It’s good to see guys doing something like that, you always want to push yourself as far as you can go. In fairness to Pat, he’s doing that with Sligo. He did well over in New York and hopefully I can continue to do the same with Tipp,” says Doyle.

“(Leaving Templenoe) is probably the hardest thing I’ve done,” continues Doyle, who is a garda based in Limerick city.

“Leaving your club is obviously something no fella ever wants to do but such is life. I wasn’t doing myself justice I don’t think, playing with my club the way I was. The commute was too much. I wasn’t making training as often as I could have and I just couldn’t keep it up.

“It was difficult leaving but I’ve a new club in Ballina in Tipperary. In fairness before I even started playing with them, they were very welcoming, inviting me to training sessions and anything else that was going on in the club. I’m lucky to have found a new club in Ballina,” adds Doyle.

Over the last decade or so, Templenoe swept through the grades in Kerry and now sit proudly as one of just eight senior clubs. Still in graduating to county football, Doyle has been given a new appreciation for how county players prepare.

“It’s been a huge step-up. The commitment level ... I thought I was fairly committed to my club travelling up and down as often as I was. But I’m nearly on the road a lot more now that I’m with Tipperary.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into it. I’ve a new-found respect for the inter-county scene and inter-county panels, players and management. It takes a lot of time and effort. There is a bit of stress involved.

“It is a bit different to club. Having said that, the club scene is so competitive and serious as well now, definitely from what I was used to in Templenoe. There is a jump in standard definitely, you can sense it.”

These days he’s busy with Tipp preparing for their Tailteann Cup opener away to Carlow on Sunday. Their Munster campaign – along with their bid to play in the Sam Maguire qualifiers – went up in smoke when they lost to Limerick after fading in the second half.

“We were gutted to lose to Limerick. Particularly the way we did. We didn’t do ourselves justice. We underperformed, definitely. I don’t think we’ve performed in that manner all year really. Maybe bar the first couple of league games, but we’ve been going well since.

“We were disappointed to lose it in that way but the other side is we don’t have time now to be feeling sorry for ourselves. We have to get ready for the next championship match.

“We’ve a good management team there that won’t let us walk around with our heads down.

“It’s shoulder to the wheel now again.”