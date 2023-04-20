Kerry name 12 of All-Ireland final starting team for championship opener against Tipperary

Champions Kerry have named 12 of the side that started last year’s All-Ireland final for Saturday’s Munster SFC semi-final clash with Tipperary in Killarney.
On this occasion, Brian O Beaglaóich and Stephen O’Brien start on the bench having started last year's showpiece while midfielder David Moran has retired.
Paul Murphy comes into the side in the half-back line while Dara Moynihan starts at wing-forward. Tony Brosnan is also named to start with Diarmuid O’Connor partnering Jack Barry in midfield. Star man David Clifford is named at No 14 alongside corner forward Paul Geaney who is named to make his first start of the year.
Elsewhere, Rian O’Neill is back in the Armagh squad for their Ulster SFC quarter-final clash with Cavan.
O’Neill has missed Armagh’s last two games with a quad injury but has been named on the bench for the clash in Kingspan Breffni.
Conor Turbitt, who starred in their opening round win over Antrim with 0-8, starts at corner forward alongside Andre Murnin and Rory Grugan.
KERRY (SFC v Tipperary): S Ryan; G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, T Morley, G White; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, S O’Shea, P Clifford; T Brosnan, D Clifford, P Geaney.
Armagh (SFC v Cavan): E Rafferty; C O’Neill, A McKay, A Forker; G McCabe, C Mackin, B McCambridge; B Crealey, S McPartlan; S Campbell, J Hall, J Duffy; R Grugan, A Murnin, C Turbitt.