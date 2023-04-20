Kerry name 12 of All-Ireland final starting team for championship opener against Tipperary

David Clifford is named at full forward for Kerry. Image: Sportsfile.

Champions Kerry have named 12 of the side that started last year’s All-Ireland final for Saturday’s Munster SFC semi-final clash with Tipperary in Killarney.

On this occasion, Brian O Beaglaóich and Stephen O’Brien start on the bench having started last year's showpiece while midfielder David Moran has retired.