Kerry look like they could be All-Ireland champions this year

Pat Spillane

David Clifford and Paul Geaney

David Clifford and Paul Geaney

David Clifford and Paul Geaney

David Clifford and Paul Geaney

Let’s cut to the chase here, Saturday's two National League semi-finals were non-events, – they were not sporting contests.

So serious analysis is difficult. But one thing I can say without fear of contradiction is that Dublin are still in pole position for the Sam Maguire Cup, but slipping, and that Kerry are behind them and are the only team that can dethrone Dublin. The rest are a long way adrift. Forget about ‘em.

Let’s get the Dubs against Donegal in Cavan out of the way first. We learned nothing, for it was the biggest four-point hammering you’ve ever seen, Dublin won pulling up.

Paul Geaney of Kerry celebrates with team-mate Dara Moynihan after scoring his second and their side's fifth goal. Photo: Sportsfile

There was always a bit of an edge to games between Kerry and Tyrone. It is a legacy issue and those three All-Ireland final defeats in the noughties stick in the craw of every Kerry player and supporter. So if it was a friendly game between kids from Kerry and Tyrone where jumpers were thrown on the ground for goalposts, there would still be something at stake, most importantly wounded pride. That won’t heal until Kerry beat Tyrone in an All-Ireland final.
