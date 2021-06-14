Kerry look like they could be All-Ireland champions this year

Let’s cut to the chase here, Saturday's two National League semi-finals were non-events, – they were not sporting contests.

So serious analysis is difficult. But one thing I can say without fear of contradiction is that Dublin are still in pole position for the Sam Maguire Cup, but slipping, and that Kerry are behind them and are the only team that can dethrone Dublin. The rest are a long way adrift. Forget about ‘em.

Let’s get the Dubs against Donegal in Cavan out of the way first. We learned nothing, for it was the biggest four-point hammering you’ve ever seen, Dublin won pulling up.

There was nothing learned here, except perhaps that this fabled ‘bring Dublin out of Croker’ movement would be a waste of time and a loss of valuable finance for a GAA that will soon need every Euro it can get its hands on.

Dublin will win anywhere, they’ve just finished four matches in the Allianz League, without playing in either Croke Park or Parnell Park and were unbeaten. Con O’Callaghan is maturing all the time as an attack leader and now we’re learning of lads like Seanie McMahon and Peadar O’Cofaigh-Byrne. Every year, Dublin seem to produce a new player from somewhere. It’s never the same Dublin team as last year.

Worry

Two things about Donegal. Without Michael Murphy they are very ordinary, and it is just a gut feeling I have that this Donegal team is not the force of old, the team that could have been the ones to worry Dublin if they’d got their hands on them in the Championship two or three years ago.

The zip, the high tempo, the fast hands and the angles of running are not there anymore for Donegal. The legs are going on too many of their top players. And thus the lads Declan Bonner is bringing in have to replace them instead of improving the strength of the panel.

And that brings me to my beloved Kerry in Killarney. They were brilliant but they come with a health warning because Tyrone were so unlike Tyrone.

Their defence was opened easily, goalkeeper Niall Morgan had a meltdown on his kick-outs, they haven’t had a centre-field pairing since the Cavanagh brothers retired and up front Darren McCurry was ploughing a lonely furrow.

Pure and simple, you must suspect that these Tyrone lads were so used to Mickey Harte for so long that it will take a long time to change an entire system and philosophy of play.

Mind you, you’d wonder what Mickey thought of yesterday’s business after he had led Louth to promotion from Division Four? Just saying.

Anyway this year’s Ulster championship is wide open, all the more so after what happened to the champions Cavan yesterday. Well done Wicklow on a great win.

Kerry scored an average of 27 points a match in the Allianz League this year, in which their four opponents were Galway, Dublin, Roscommon and Tyrone. Irrespective of oppositions having a day off, that is some scoring, a total of 13-69 recorded in four games.

Chances

In Killarney against Tyrone, the Kingdom scored 6-15 and left five clear goals chances behind them. They played football on their own terms, front-foot football, all so unlike what we saw in Pairc UI Chaoimh last year.

All the Kerry goals were good but Gavin White’s 45-metre lob was something else. Goal of the Year already? It’ll be hard beaten, that’s for sure.

And finally Eureka, Kerry manager Peter Keane picked players in their right positions. He had a proper goalkeeper in goal, because regular No 1 Shane Ryan usually plays full-forward for his club, the six backs against Tyrone were all backs, the two centre-fielders are centre fielders and the six forwards were actually forwards. And that didn’t happen last year.

There was a serious work ethic from Kerry with the forwards tracking back, filling the ‘D’ with extra defenders when Tyrone were trying to score, and the forwards were not afraid to go for their score. This was not Kerry playing against Cork last year with wing-backs wearing the Number 10 and 12 shirts - and playing as wing-backs.

One of the new forwards caught my eye again against Tyrone. Paudie Clifford has long been spoken of in Kerry club football as someone who deserved a run with the county team.

He’s had troubles with injuries but now he is doing the business and it can’t but help that he has a huge understanding with his younger brother David.

The lesson for me is that is if Kerry continue to play to their strengths they’ll be hard to be beaten this year, Dubs an’ all.