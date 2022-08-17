Kerry legend Tomás Ó Sé set for managerial role in the Kingdom

Five-time All-Ireland winner Tomás Ó Sé is set to be named as Kerry U-20 football manager.

The Kingdom legend looks certain to replace former team-mate Declan O’Sullivan, who stepped down due the work commitments in July. It is believed that the appointment could be made as early as next Tuesday.

The first hint that Ó Sé might be interested in the vacant Kerry job was when he intimated that he was not interested in replacing John Maughan as Offaly manager, citing travel and change of work commitments as the reason.

Ó Sé was added to Maughan’s management team ahead of the 2022 season and though the campaign proved disappointing as Offaly suffered relegation to Division Three and exited the Leinster Championship and Tailteann Cup, Ó Sé was well received by the players and would have been a popular appointment as manager.

But since the U-20 competition is run off over a shorter time span and the lure of managing a Kerry side is believed to have caused Ó Sé to change his mind, it now looks like he will take the reins in the Kingdom. The appointment may be only for one year as Special Congress has been cancelled and the new age grades will be decided at next spring’s Congress.

However it is expected that Ó Sé with get a two-year term and may well have a big name or two in his management team, with Seamus Moynihan one name mentioned.