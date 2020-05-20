Kerry legend Tadhg Kennelly not reinstated by Sydney Swans amid Covid-19 cutbacks

Kerry legend Tadhg Kennelly is the latest high-profile AFL casualty as the Sydney Swans continue to make cuts as a result of the consequences arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

Kennelly, who played in a pivotal role in the Swans' 2005 Premiership triumph, remains stood down by the Sydney club ahead of the AFL's resumption next month with doubts cast over his future.



After guiding their defence last year, Kennelly was set to be a central part of coaching the Swans' midfield alongside the recently-retired Jarrad McVeigh but McVeigh will now assume full responsibilities with a maximum of 25 football department staff now permitted inside clubs.



The AFL website reports that Kennelly, an All-Ireland winner with his native Kerry in 2009 when briefly returning from Down Under, faces an uncertain future with the Swans during these unprecedented times.



"We have had to combine roles and look for efficiencies where we can find them to maximise the contribution of every role within the 25 head count," Swans head of football Charlie Gardiner told AFL.com.



"That has also resulted in the stand-down period for 10 full-time staff being extended, while a large number of part-time and casual staff are not able to be re-engaged.



"The staff members not reinstated include assistant coach Tadhg Kennelly and two other Sydney Swans life members in opposition analyst Stuart Maxfield and NEAFL and Team Swans manager Craig Holden.



"All have been wonderful servants of the club – we are feeling for them and their families. Unfortunately, we do not know what the future holds, as we continue to see the landscape change throughout this crisis.



"What we do know is the impact of these changes will be felt for some time to come."

Online Editors