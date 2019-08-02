Kerry legend Paul Galvin proposed as new Wexford football manager

Kerry legend Paul Galvin has been proposed as the new manager of the Wexford football team.

Kerry legend Paul Galvin has been proposed as the new manager of the Wexford football team.

The four-time All-Ireland winner will be ratified on a two-year term by the county board in early September and will replace Paul McLoughlin who left in June.

"Wexford GAA are delighted to announce that the senior football management selection committee are nominating former Kerry player Paul Galvin for the position of Wexford senior football manager on a two-year term," read a statement from the Wexford County Board.

Galvin also picked up seven Munster titles and was an All Star on three occasions during an illustrious career in the green and gold.

"Paul impressed the selection committee during the interview process with his knowledge of and passion for the game along with his vision for Wexford both at senior and development level," added the statement.

GAA Newsletter

Online Editors