Kerry into All-Ireland MFC semi-finals as Paddy Lane inspires Kingdom to victory over battling Kildare

Kerry 2-13 Kildare 1-11

Paddy Lane inspired Kerry to their All-Ireland MFC quarter-final win over Kildare

Paddy Lane paved the way for Kerry to advance to the All-Ireland minor football semi-finals as they fended off Kildare’s dogged pursuit.

The Austin Stacks attacker landed 1-7 (1-4 from play) and assisted another three points before Ben Murphy made it safe with a goal on the hour after advancing from the halfway line.

Joey Cunningham led the way for Kildare with 0-8, including four sparkling points from play.

The Munster champions were quick off the mark with captain Evan Boyle twice picking out Lane for points.

The Lilywhites’ only score from play all half was a big one. Harry Redmond cut in from the sideline to rip through the parting waters of the Kerry defence. His clinical low finish gave Kildare their only lead, 1-2 to 0-4.

Lane struck an immediate leveller with his fourth point before he was denied a goal by the fingertips of Cathal Moore.

A pointed free from Kerry keeper James Hoare sent his side in ahead at half-time, 0-7 to 1-3.

Fine points from Paul O’Dea and Cunningham had them back level soon after the break but Kerry replied with the match-winning move.

They reeled off 1-3 in the space of four minutes, the goal from Lane floated over Murray’s head.

Whether intended or not, it was the first goal Kildare had conceded in almost five hours of football since their championship opener.

Cunningham fuelled the fightback with five of his side’s final six points but they could never get any closer than four.

Both sides ended with 14 players with Tomás Kennedy black-carded for Kerry and Kildare’s Evan Boyle red-carded (two yellows).

Scorers – Kerry: P Lane 1-7 (0-3f); B Murphy 1-1; J Hoare 0-2 (2f); P Fitzgerald, T Kennedy, D Hogan 0-1 each. Kildare: J Cunningham 0-8 (4f); H Redmond 1-0; C Moore (f), J McCabe (f), P O’Dea 0-1 each.

Kerry: J Hoare; D Mulvihill, G Evans, I Brosnan; P Moynihan, K O’Shea, P Walsh; B Murphy, E Boyle; P Fitzgerald, T Kennedy, S Ó Cúinn; D Hogan, O Healy, P Lane. Subs: A Kennelly for Ó Cúinn (35), S Gannon for Hogan (44), D O’Keeffe for Healy (44), R O’Connell for Fitzgerald (48), A Ó Beaglaíoch for Walsh (57).

Kildare: C Moore; A Tilly, R Murray, L Kelly; R Lawlor, J Donnelly, C Moran; S Murphy, E Boyle; P O’Dea, T Donlan, H Redmond; L O’Connor, J Cunningham, E Donnelly. Subs: J McCabe for O’Connor (44), D Kinch for E Donnelly (48), M Chambers for Kelly (50), C Keaveny for Donlan (50), D Colbert for Murphy (55).

Referee: C Maguire (Clare).