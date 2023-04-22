| 9.1°C Dublin

Kerry in Tipp top shape to defend Munster SFC title after sizeable semi-final win

Kerry 0-25 Tipperary 0-5

Paudie Clifford of Kerry is tackled by Willie Eviston and Kevin Fahey of Tipperary during the Munster SFC semi-final at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Paudie Clifford of Kerry is tackled by Willie Eviston and Kevin Fahey of Tipperary during the Munster SFC semi-final at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

Kerry are up and running. Nothing flashy or showy or ever risking drawing too much attention to themselves, but more than enough to cruise past Tipperary and into this year’s Munster final.

This was one of those tick-the-box provincial games they tend to win on muscle memory. Tipperary came to Killarney and tried all they could to keep it tight as they could for as long as they could.

