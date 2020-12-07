| 5.9°C Dublin

Kerry getting rid of Peter Keane would be akin to cutting off your nose to spite your face

Pat Spillane

But the bottom line is he has a year to win an All-Ireland and save his job

Under-fire Kerry​​​​​​​ manager Peter Keane. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

There are loads of similarities between Manchester United and the Kerry football team. However, the main one is that both are so successful that they are considered aristocrats of their sport.

Their fans are loyal, passionate, and hugely demanding. And they treat every result as a defining moment.

So, after a win they are certain this is going to be ‘their’ season, whereas every loss is treated as a crisis.

