Kerry GAA executive call on under-fire boss Keane to freshen up management team

The Kerry GAA executive wants Peter Keane to make changes to his backroom team ahead of the new season as the fall-out from their loss to Cork in the Munster semi-final earlier this month intensifies.

Keane has come under pressure since the game over the team’s tactical approach while significant player disquiet with aspects of management of the team is also understood to have surfaced.

But suggestions circulating on social media of a player heave against Keane on the back of a vote at a scheduled meeting over the weekend have been rejected by Kerry GAA sources who expect that he will still see out the third year of a three-year term.

However, backroom change is anticipated on the back of such continuation and it remains to be seen how that will be implemented in the weeks ahead as the county reel from an earlier than expected championship departure.

Earlier this year Keane dispensed with the services of Donie Buckley who had been part of Keane’s management and did not replace him, preferring instead to press on with the coaches who assisted him to win three All-Ireland minor titles, Tommy Griffin and James Foley.

Maurice Fitzgerald, who was also added to the management team when Keane was appointed, remains part of the backroom team.

Kerry issued a statement at the time saying Buckley was "no longer a member of the senior management team" and when pressed in a media call last month on the issue Keane did not disclose why they had parted company.

"What I can say is that we parted company, I don’t get into individual discussions I have with either members of the management or the players," he said at the time. "You have privileged discussions going on all of the time and that would be a breach of them."

It had been a preference of the executive when replacing Eamonn Fitzmaurice in 2018 that Buckley would be part of a future backroom team but that arrangement barely lasted into a second season.

A meeting between the members of the executive and Keane to convey a desire for change to strengthen the backroom has already taken place with a further meeting planned for next week.

The Kerry management have received criticism in the county for their cautious approach to the Cork game, particularly the choice of Brian O Beagloaich, a defender, to replace Stephen O’Brien in the half-forward line.

However, Kerry still had sufficient chances to win the game comfortably with a clear 1-7 not taken advantage of.

Keane now faces mounting challenges to retain support within the dressing-room and around the county as Dublin prime themselves to add a sixth successive All-Ireland title, something that is sure to create further unease in the Kingdom.

Online Editors