Confidence in the Boys in Blue was high at Ciaran Kilkenny's old stomping ground yesterday.

'Kerry for the summer, Dubs for the Sam' - school kids gear up for replay

The school colours might be green and gold but pupils of Scoil Oilibheir in Clonsilla were decked out in their sky blue and navy to show their support for Jim Gavin's men in tomorrow evening's replay against Kerry.

The school is steeped in GAA history, as one of its co-founders is Micheal O Muircheartaigh, and of course, current Dubs forward Kilkenny is a past pupil.

There's also plenty of talent among the staff, as former Jackies star and All-Ireland winner Colleen Barrett is teaching Junior Infants there.

Pupils from Scoil Oilibheir looking forward to the All Ireland on Saturday. Picture by David Conachy. 1/9/2019

This weekend will also be a big weekend for her former team-mates, as they aim to secure three titles in-a-row in their final on Sunday.

She said their semi-final performance in Croker will have helped Mick Bohan's team prepare for the clash with Galway.

"It was a really big deal they got to play the semi-final there for the first time ever," she said.

Practice

"That will definitely have been good practice; it is a massive pitch and a massive crowd. You can't hear anything like it in the usual venues we play in.

"It doesn't come around all the time, they are going for three in-a-row, which is amazing. I've one All-Ireland but I thought I'd have more by the time my career was finished.

Pupils from Scoil Oilibheir looking forward to the All Ireland on Saturday. Picture by David Conachy. 1/9/2019

"They just have to go out and enjoy it and do as well as they can, and hopefully they'll beat Galway on Sunday."

It was "unusual" that their final now coincides with the men's match, said the St Brigid's footballer, and it would have to be an early night for the team even if the city is celebrating a win for Gavin's men.

A younger member of St Brigid's was second-class student Una White.

Pupils from Scoil Oilibheir looking forward to the All Ireland on Saturday. Picture by David Conachy. 1/9/2019

She plays football and camogie with the club.

She was certain that Dublin would go all the way in their drive for five this Saturday, saying they would "wipe the boards" with Kerry.

"Dublin are definitely going to win - Kerry don't have a chance. I go to most of the matches with my dad," she told the Herald.

She had also coined a catchphrase to cheer on the Dubs, that might not go down too well with her Kerry-born vice principal Lara Ni Riain.

"Ciarrai don samhradh agus Baile Atha Cliath don Sam" -Kerry for the summer, Dublin for the Sam!

Pupils from Scoil Oilibheir looking forward to the All Ireland on Saturday. Picture by David Conachy. 1/9/2019

