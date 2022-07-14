This year’s condensed warp-speed championship is nearly over, and if the All-Ireland final can provide as much drama and excitement as Dublin v Kerry we are in for a thrilling finale.

So the dust has settled after another chapter in the magical Dubs-Kingdom rivalry – and for the first time in 13 years the Dubs have been left licking their wounds.

While winning is all that really matters in any elite dressing-room, it can be the manner of the defeat that can determine the outlook for a team.

Sunday was a game of small margins.

Con O’Callaghan’s absence through injury was massive – and without him the fluidity of Dublin’s forward play, particularly the inside line, suffered.

It proved fatal.

The Cuala man was Dublin’s top scorer in the championship, with 2-13 (0-1 mark) – his ball-winning skills and ability to create havoc for opposition defences down the central channel, close to goal, simply cannot be replicated by any other Dublin player, or by any change of strategy or game-plan.

Kerry were favoured by most in advance of the game, but still Dublin were fighting for their lives after 76 minutes, with every chance of taking victory. However, Dublin were left with a list of ‘what ifs?’ to stew over.

What if Dublin had pulled it out of fire? The Kerry lads would have been returning home, looking for their protective gear to defend against the onslaught that would have followed.

What if Niall Scully’s shot had gone over the bar or more pertinently it had been recycled in classic Dublin fashion and concluded with a score? Dublin would’ve gone a point up and would the extra pressure have squeezed the Kerry mindset a bit tighter.

What if Seán O’Shea does not pull off that magical, exocet free-kick and the game goes to extra time, would Dublin have had more momentum?

The other face of the coin, though, is what if O’Shea’s penalty rattles the net, or if Stephen O’Brien puts a foot behind a rolling ball early in the second half when he was through on goal? Could Kerry have broken Dublin’s spirit by going eight points clear?

If the wheels had come off Dublin’s challenge the narrative around their future would be very different.

All small margins that could have impacted the outcome. Kerry got the job done, and deservedly so. They got over the line, just as Dublin did, so famously, in 2011.

Former Dublin footballer Paul Flynn wrote an insightful piece last week, where he delved deep into the mindset of both teams if the game was in the melting pot. That was Dublin’s big advantage coming into the game. On paper, Kerry had more talent and ability – but the Dubs were the team that would be more comfortable when the game became more pressurised.

It all came to fruition and that mental edge showed from the 60th minute, when Kerry held a three-point lead. You could feel the fear in the stadium. Dublin were hunting down the opposition like a lion after its prey. They sensed the fear in Kerry and were after blood.

Kerry were on the ropes, fighting for their lives. But they found the answers, it could prove to be a sliding-door moment in the trajectory of both counties. Again, much like 2011 when Stephen Cluxton’s late free opened the door to a technicolored decade for the Dubs.

How did the Kingdom find a way?

Firstly, they now have a defensive structure that is embedded in their mindset – and they all know their roles, positioning, and when to engage in the tackle.

Secondly, and very simply, their collective work-rate when they are not in possession has risen dramatically this season.

And lastly, they showed great courage to make space and get the ball out from defence when their goalkeeper Shane Ryan was under immense pressure on his short kick-outs in the concluding quarter.

Kerry now could have buried their demons by beating the Dubs in the fashion they did, but they will also reflect on the concluding quarter and wonder what they could have done differently?

When O’Shea put over his second last free to go a point up, could they have pressed up hard on Dublin, and even been more cynical? They backed off, conceded the kick-out and Dublin were able to get the ball up with ease to Paddy Small in the scoring zone.

When Dublin got level, they were still willing to press and take that risk. That famous ‘grain of rice’ tipped the scales for Kerry, but the psychological benefit could very well be the turning point for Jack O’Connor’s men. Galway, no doubt, will have other ideas!

So the big question around the capital is what now for the Dubs and Dessie Farrell?

Farrell had the courage to take the job in 2019 after an unprecedented period of success under Jim Gavin. He took it, knowing after each year that passed there would be legendary leaders with bags of Celtic Crosses exiting the dressing-room door, never to return.

There is no doubt that Farrell simply does not have the same talent or depth at his disposal – and there are too many special players of the last decade gone from the group.

He will reflect and feel they could have secured Sam this year if O’Callaghan was on the field.

The ‘if’ and ‘buts’ will cause plenty of sleepless nights in the coming weeks, but the management will take a lot from their team performance and manner in which they died with their boots on – a spirit epitomised by James McCarthy, whose iron will refused to bend. And Mick Fitzsimons, too, in the second half.

But that just highlighted the fact that many of Dublin’s best performers were the old guard while Kerry’s were lads, like O’Shea and the Cliffords, who have many years ahead of them.

There were concerns throughout this year’s league when, at times, Dublin looked frustrated, tired and the body language of some of the senior players was concerning. Those concerns were banished as the team regrouped for the championship

While Farrell’s three-year term is at an end, there is no reason why the job will not be his over the next couple of years.

Lee Gannon had been the real find of 2022 and has established himself in the Dublin jersey. Seán Bugler continues on an upward curve, and Tom Lahiff will benefit from the big-game experience.

Playing in Division 2 next year will afford Dublin the chance to further develop more young players, who need to grow in confidence while under the pressure of wearing the blue jersey.

However, four of this year’s last eight in the race for Sam are in their division, so finding the balance between experimentation and promotion might prove difficult.

However, the challenges for Farrell, if he stays, could lie elsewhere. Will some players want to travel and take some time out?

You would hope and expect that their captain and warrior McCarthy will be in the dressing-room, as he certainly showed there is petrol left in the tank. Brilliant leaders and players – like Dean Rock, Fitzsimons and Jonny Cooper – will all reflect on their careers in blue, and wonder if their bodies can take much more.

The upcoming Dublin club championship – and possibly a winter trial tournament, much like the one Pat Gilroy utilised – will try to identity players with the talent and, importantly, attitude to step up to Farrell’s squad, as certainly Dublin’s strength in depth has proven to an Achilles heel in the past two seasons.