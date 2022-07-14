| 18.7°C Dublin

Kerry could have buried their demons against Dublin but last quarter will nag at them

Ciarán Whelan

Plenty of ‘what-ifs’ for both sides after the semi-final but Kerry found themselves on the ropes and gave the answers, while Dessie Farrell needs to find more players

Kerry goalkeeper Shane Ryan is chased by Dublin's Dean Rock (top) and Cormac Costello of Dublin during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park last Sunday. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile Expand

This year’s condensed warp-speed championship is nearly over, and if the All-Ireland final can provide as much drama and excitement as Dublin v Kerry we are in for a thrilling finale.

So the dust has settled after another chapter in the magical Dubs-Kingdom rivalry – and for the first time in 13 years the Dubs have been left licking their wounds.

