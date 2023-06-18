Kerry click in clinical fashion to power through to All-Ireland last eight

Kerry 5-24 Louth 0-11

Tony Brosnan of Kerry in action against Tommy Durnin of Louth during the All-Ireland SFC round 3 match at Laois Hire O'Moore Park in Portaloise, Laois

A statement from Kerry in Portlaoise. And one that was, as it turns out, good enough to see them top the group and advance straight into an All-Ireland quarter-final.

Jack O’Connor’s Kerry have stuttered thus far in 2023, but they could hardly have wished for a better afternoon.

There was one caveat. This game was so one sided that it’s hard to know where Kerry can mine value from and what is to be ignored. But Kerry were slick and quick here and ruthlessly efficient.

They didn’t kick a wide in the first half and landed just three in the second when the game had long ended as a contest.

On this evidence, Kerry are timing their run nicely.

When Ciaran Downey curled over a point on 13 minutes to leave Louth trailing by two (0-4 to 0-2), there was no sign of what was to come. To that point, Louth had fashioned one good goal chance and were a missed handpass away from creating another.

They looked up for the fight and ready to deliver the kind of performance that made them such a handful for Mayo.

But Kerry caught fire, cut loose. Paudie Clifford ran things. Diarmuid O’Connor kicked three beautiful scores. David Clifford hit two points inside a minute.

Everything Kerry tried worked. Turnovers turned into goals. First for David Clifford and then for Mike Breen, who found the net after Kerry had almost handballed their way into the net.

Even when Dara Moynihan let a pass slip through his fingers it skidded off the turn and skipped over the bar for an unlikely score.

By the time the storm blew itself out, Kerry hit 2-10 without reply as Louth’s shape and will deserted them.

A full 30-minute passed between Downey’s point and Louth’s third score. Kerry hit the post three times in the half and dropped a couple short but kept the wide count to zero in the opening 35 minutes.

Half-time came, and with Kerry 2-15 to 0-3 up, it felt like an act of mercy.

The second half was an exercise in book-keeping. Kerry ran in another three goals. Seán O’Shea was outstanding operating close to goal and finished with 1-8.

David Clifford was substituted and given a standing ovation. Shortly afterwards he was ushered down the tunnel by a guard and away from a horde of autograph hunters before Kerry completed a 28-point win that is perhaps one for the record books.

For Louth the year is over. A season of progress ends under a cloud. Kerry move on to a weekend off and high wire knock out football on the horizon just as their heavy hitters look to be coming into full bloom. Jack O’Connor couldn’t have wished for better.

Scorers – Kerry: S O’Shea 1-8 (3f, 1m, 1 45), D Clifford 2-4 (1-0 pen, 1m), P Clifford 1-2, D O’Connor, T Brosnan (1m) 0-3 each, M Breen 1-0, D Moynihan, T O’Sullivan 0-2 each. Louth: C Downey, D McKeown (1f), C Grimes 0-2 each, N Sharkey, A Williams, C Earley, L Jackson, S Mulroy (1f) 0-1 each.

Kerry: S Ryan; P Murphy, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; G O’Sullivan, T Morley, M Breen; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, P Clifford, A Spillane; S O’Shea, D Clifford, T Brosnan. Subs: BD O’Sullivan for Barry, Brian O Beaglaoich for Breen (both 47), S O’Brien for A Spillane, R Murphy for Moynihan (both 53), M Burns for D Clifford (54).

Louth: J Califf; D Corcoran, P Lynch, D McKenny; L Grey, N Sharkey, C McKeever; T Durnin, C Early; C Murphy, C Downey, C Grimes; C McCaul, S Mulroy, C Lennon. Subs: L Jackson for Murphy, B Duffy for McCaul (both HT), A Williams for Corcoran (44), D McKeown for Mulroy (46), J Commins for Lynch (66).

Referee: J Molloy (Galway).