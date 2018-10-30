Kerry choose James Costello as new minor football manager

Kerry have chosen James Costello to succeed Peter Keane as their new minor manager.

Costello has previously been involved with Kerry U16 as well as other county development teams, and will attempt to win a sixth consecutive All-Ireland minor title in 2019.

Jack O'Connor led Kerry to minor crowns in 2014 and 2015 before Keane followed up those successes with a three in-a-row at the age grade before taking over the senior job after the departure of Eamonn Fitzmaurice.

Costello is from the St Pat's Blennerville club and will be ratified along with his management team on November 26.

