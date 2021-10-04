Kerry chairman rejects ‘disgraceful’ attacks as Jack O’Connor is officially ratified as manager

Kerry chairman Tim Murphy strongly rejected criticism of the recruitment process which saw Jack O’Connor appointed as Kingdom senior boss for a third time after some robust debate at a virtual county board meeting.

Proceedings were lively with several club officials raising concerns over the process which saw O’Connor, as well as selectors Diarmuid Murphy and Micheál Quirke, replace outgoing boss Peter Keane on a two-year term.

The remainder of O’Connor’s backroom team is still to be finalised, but chairman Murphy assured club delegates that the final decision to appoint the Dromid Pearses clubman was only made on the day it was officially announced, September 24.

Murphy offered a staunch defence of the sub-committee’s handling of the process to select the Kerry manager for 2022. after it was undertaken in the wake of their All-Ireland semi-final defeat to eventual champions Tyrone after extra-time.

Murphy outlined how the outgoing management were kept abreast of developments as the process developed and while welcoming questions on how the next Kerry boss was selected, he refuted suggestions that the process was not above board.

“The suggestion about it being a done deal going back three or four weeks ago is again totally erroneous, totally untrue and totally unfounded. It’s put out there in the media by individuals for whatever reason I have no idea. They want to undermine us as a selection committee, as a county committee and an executive,” Murphy said.

“And I find it very disheartening and very disconcerting that people would actually believe that five people of the integrity and the character that were on that selection committee would in any way sully the reputation of Kerry in any form or fashion. I think it’s disgraceful, it’s the lowest of the low.”

A counter proposal made by Listry GAA to keep Keane in charge for another year was rejected with no support forthcoming and Murphy went on to formally thank the former Kerry boss, and his management team, for their service to the county on an eventful night.