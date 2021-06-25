Kerry captain Paul Murphy on the bench for Munster SFC opener against Clare

Kerry captain Paul Murphy must be content with a place on the bench as Peter Keane’s All-Ireland contenders launch their Munster SFC campaign at home to Clare tomorrow evening.

Murphy didn’t start either of Kerry’s last two Allianz League outings, coming off the bench in Roscommon and then not featuring against Tyrone, but his inclusion among the subs still registers as a surprise.

In another notable defensive omission, the skipper is joined among the replacements by full-back Tadhg Morley, who was controversially sent off soon after his introduction against the Rossies and consequently missed Kerry’s Division 1 semi-final through suspension.

Presuming this is no ‘dummy team’ ruse against the Banner, the clear message from Keane is that he’s picking on form and consequently he makes just one change from the team that bludgeoned six goals past Tyrone.

That switch sees veteran midfielder David Moran return at the expense of Adrian Spillane.

Three players will make their first SFC starts – goalkeeper Kieran Fitzgibbon, who holds on ahead of Shane Ryan; Mike Breen in Murphy’s usual No 5 jersey; and Paudie Clifford, older brother of David, whose enterprising league form is rewarded at top of the left.

John Maughan has resisted the temptation for wholesale Offaly changes for Sunday’s fascinating Leinster SFC duel with Mickey Harte’s Louth. Bill Carroll replaces his brother Eoin in the only alteration from last weekend’s crushing Division 3 final defeat to Derry, with veteran talisman Niall McNamee again held in reserve.

KERRY (SFC v Clare): K Fitzgibbon; B Ó Beaglaoich, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; M Breen, G Crowley, G White; D Moran, D O’Connor; S O’Brien, S O’Shea, P Geaney; D Clifford, D Moynihan, P Clifford.

OFFALY (SFC v Louth): P Dunican; J Lalor, E Rigney, N Darby; C Doyle, C Stewart, D Dempsey; P Cunningham, J Hayes; B Carroll, S Horan, A Sullivan; B Allen, C Farrell, R McNamee.

CLARE (SFC v Kerry): S Ryan; C Russell, C Brennan, E Collins; C O'Dea, S Collins, D Walsh; C O'Connor, D O'Neill; D Bohannon, E Cleary, P Lillis; G Cooney, J McGann, D Tubridy.

LIMERICK (SFC v Waterford): D O’Sullivan; S O’Dea, B Fanning, M Donovan; R Childs, I Corbett, G Brown; D Treacy, T Childs; C Sheehan, C Fahy, A Enright; D Neville, R Bourke, H Bourke.