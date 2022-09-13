Kerry captain Joe O’Connor set for spell on sidelines after ACL injury confirmed

Kerry’s 2022 captain Joe O’Connor is facing a lengthy layoff after suffering an ACL injury last Friday night.

The Kerryman report that club sources confirmed the severity of the injury, picked up during Austin Stacks Kerry SFC Group 3 victory over Na Gaeil.

O’Connor suffered a lesser injury to the same knee during Stacks’ Munster club SFC final loss to St. Finbarr’s back in January.

Having been nominated by his club to captain Kerry for 2022, he was then forced out of most of their successful Allianz League Division 1 campaign, starting just one game and making two further appearances off the bench.

O'Connor featured in four of Kerry’s five matches in the championship – all as a sub – as the Kingdom clinched a first All-Ireland since 2014.

ACL injuries can rule a player out for anything up to a year, casting doubt over O’Connor playing with Kerry in 2023, although some players have managed to get back on to the pitch within six to seven months of surgery.

At 23 and having established himself as one of the best midfielders in Kerry club football, it was expected that O'Connor would push strongly for a spot in Jack O'Connor's side but this latest setback is a major setback to that prospect, both for player and manager.