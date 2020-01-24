Kerry boss Peter Keane names 11 of team that started in All-Ireland final replay for League opener against Dublin

Despite facing an obvious selection headache at midfield for the Kingdom's Allianz Football League opener, Keane has been able to name 11 of the team that started last year's final replay against the five-in-a-row All-Ireland champions.

Into the side come veteran defender Shane Enright, Tommy Walsh in a new-look midfield partnership with the relocated Adrian Spillane, relative rookie Gavin O'Brien at wing-forward and the 2014 Footballer of the Year, James O'Donoghue, at corner-forward.

O'Brien, from the Kerins O'Rahillys club, made an eye-catching first Kerry start in last year's corresponding league thriller in Tralee, impressing with his pace and physique, but he has yet to play championship football.

The missing quartet include All Star duo Tom O'Sullivan and David Moran, Moran's midfield partner Jack Barry and rising star Diarmuid O'Connor, who were parachuted in for the Dublin replay last September.

Midfield talisman Moran looks set to miss most of the league after minor knee surgery in the off-season, while Barry and O'Connor will be playing in the first leg of tomorrow's HQ triple-header, appearing for Na Gaeil in the All-Ireland JFC club final against Rathgarogue-Cushinstown of Wexford.

Dublin boss Dessie Farrell won't announce his maiden Division 1 line-up until tomorrow.

KERRY (SF v Dublin): S Ryan; J Foley, T Morley, S Enright; P Murphy, G Crowley, B Ó Beaglaoich; T Walsh, A Spillane; G O'Brien, S O'Shea, S O'Brien; J O'Donoghue, D Clifford, P Geaney.

