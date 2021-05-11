Kerry boss Peter Keane is angry with GAA’s Covid rule-breakers 

Kerry football boss Peter Keane has criticised county squads who broke Covid-19 restrictions during the lockdown.

Keane claimed the actions of those panels who engaged in collective gatherings were “unfair on society” and put pressure on others to defy Government and GAA regulations.

The Kerry manager’s candid remarks were unusual, given the tendency to avoid any such public comment about a rival team. He didn’t namecheck any county, but the managers of Down, Cork, Dublin and Monaghan have all been suspended as a result of Covid breaches since the New Year.

“Look, we didn’t engage in training during the Government restrictions,” Keane declared at a Kerry media briefing yesterday evening. “We did a lot of stuff online. By God, we did a lot of cycling online – I’d say we’ve covered the Ring of Kerry a few times over, just to have the guys in, and we probably found that the best way to be together was to be apart.

Read More

“I think what the other counties did was wrong,” he continued. “I think it was unfair. I think it was unfair on society in general. The view was that we were all in this together and, look, some of these counties breached the Covid guidelines and I don’t believe they should have.

“Did it bring pressure? I think, in the early part, yes it did. We took a view down here that we weren’t going to do it.

“We were going to try and look out for all these people. There was a good number of months (where) my own mother, I didn’t see her. We’ve to be conscious of all of these people that we were minding, vulnerable people.

“So, it put pressure if you do see, or hear, that other counties are doing something,” Keane said.

“It brings pressure because you might have players saying, ‘Jesus, why aren’t we doing this?’ And that then brings pressure on. But, we are where we are with it now.”

Asked if the punishments imposed – managerial suspensions of eight to 12 weeks, and loss of home advantage for one league game – were sufficient, Keane said it was “not really for me to comment” on why they did it or on the penalties applied.

Separately, Cork football selector Seán Hayes said the Rebels were never trying to hide their squad gathering in January that left manager Ronan McCarthy with a 12-week ban. That suspension lapses on Thursday, meaning McCarthy will be back on the line for Cork for their Division 2 South opener against Kildare on Saturday.

“We weren’t in hiding. We were in Youghal beach. Someone took a picture and sent it up.

“There was no football on the beach. It was more a training/bonding camp. Going into the sea – cold – and trying to fight that and get our heads around the Tipperary loss.

“At the time, there was a lot of grey area around who was elite and who wasn’t elite. At all stages, Covid (regulations) were adhered to.

“We had 40 fellas down there. It was outdoors. No one got sick or anything. Procedure was held.”