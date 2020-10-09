Kerry boss Peter Keane believes All-Ireland championship 'hanging by a thread'

Pictured during the launch of SuperValu's Support Where You're From is Kerry senior football manager Peter Keane at Fossa GAA Club in Killarney, Kerry. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Kerry football manager Peter Keane has admitted his preference would have been for neutral venues for the remaining two rounds of the Allianz Football League for those teams faced with long journeys.

Kerry have to travel to Monaghan for a sixth round game next weekend while Donegal are due in Kerry the following weekend which causes obvious logistical difficulties both ways.

Neutral venues were being pushed by some county chairs at a meeting on Thursday evening but never had enough support.

"I thought there was an awful lot of logic in neutralising the venues," said Keane.

"I thought they might do that yesterday. I’m speaking of both sides as we have to travel to Monaghan and Donegal have to travel to Tralee the following weekend and that’s a hell of a long journey as well. You have a lot of hotels closing as well. There’s definitely a lot of 'wait and see'."

Pictured during the launch of Supervalu's 'Support Where You're From' campaign is Kerry senior football manager Peter Keane, right, and footballer David Clifford at Fossa GAA Club in Killarney, Kerry. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Pictured during the launch of Supervalu's 'Support Where You're From' campaign is Kerry senior football manager Peter Keane, right, and footballer David Clifford at Fossa GAA Club in Killarney, Kerry. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Keane feels the championship is "hanging by a thread" and would have "asterisk" placed over it if a county had to forfeit because of multiple Covid cases.

He also senses there is an "inevitability" that more squads will have positive cases to deal with.

"It's always in the back of your mind. You get a phone-call during the day and it could be any player ringing me and the first thought is, '’Oh s**t, have we a problem here?' It is definitely there in the background and it has been for a while," he said.

"You can't ignore the numbers that we are seeing, but at the same time, I, as a manager involved with a team, have to focus on the fact that we have games and prepare totally on the fact that we have games.

"If something changes then something changes. If I'm here thinking that we may or may not have a game then am I only half-hearted doing the job that I'm doing?

"We’re on tenterhooks, we’re hanging here by a thread. I'm not talking about Kerry, I’m talking about every team hanging by a thread.

"There are obviously stories out there about teams who have problems. Problem is the wrong word because I think it’s just a fact of life. It’s not a bad reflection on any team, it’s society, we’re all mixing.

"We can’t say we’re in a bubble because I’m working in SuperValu, all the players are working or in college. They have families, their parents are working. We’re all trying to mind ourselves and our communities," said Keane.

"You take a lot of older people who were suffering from cocooning early on and the mental health associated with that. But equally, you had a lot of young people from 14, 15 upwards and they need to socialise too and minding all those people is very difficult."

Keane said their travel plans for Monaghan had still be finalised but right now he thinks each players will travel north individually rather than sit on buses together.

"We’re eight days out from it now. If we’re travelling we’ll probably be travelling this day week I’m not sure. The game is at 2 o’clock in Monaghan. We’re looking at a situation where it’s probably too far to travel on the day albeit it’s something I would like to do with the environment that we’re in," he said.

"Should we travel on a bus? We’re travelling to training individually so does it make any sense if we’re putting everybody on a bus together? I don’t know. I think we’ll go Friday, I think we’ll travel individually. Even getting a hotel?

"I’m giving you the pure reality of it here as an inter-county manager. We will be there and we will be giving it our best shot but I’m not sure whether to go up by bus because if you put 26 players on to a bus does it make any sense telling them to travel individually to training?"

Keane has welcomed back Peter Crowley and David Moran, who didn't feature in the earlier part of the league, to his squad while James O'Donoghue has also recovered from the injury that put him out at half-time in the league game against Galway in February and was able to play a full part in the club championship with Legion.

"He has had a few knocks. It's not that he has a lot of knocks but he has got knocks at the wrong time. Last year after the Mayo game he was in great knick.

"He started against Mayo in the super eights in Killarney, got a bit of tightness in the hamstring and turned out to be a little bit more than that and pretty much took him out of the rest of our campaign anyway. It was just the timing, it hit at a time when it was game on game."

Keane would not elaborate on why Donie Buckley departed from his coaching role earlier in the year, prior to lockdown.

"I suppose it is water under the bridge. What I can say is that we parted company, I don't get into individual discussions I have with either members of the management or the players. You have privileged discussions going on all of the time and that would be a breach of them. That is where it is."

Keane also welcomes the knock-out element to this ear's championship.

"Personally I love the traditional championship that is knockout and you are all in for it. So I suppose you go into a game whether it is Cork in a semi-final or Munster final, whatever it may be, you are going in to win the game, put out the best show you can possibly do, to see where you end up at the end," he said.

"You're not going in thinking we could lose this game or whatever. In Kerry you are going out to win the game, that is it."

