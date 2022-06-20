Kerry boss Jack O’Connor gives positive update on David Clifford injury ahead of Mayo clash

David Clifford is in line to be fit for clash against Mayo

Kerry boss Jack O’Connor says David Clifford “should be okay” to face Mayo in Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final clash against Mayo at Croke Park.

There has been speculation that Clifford is a doubt for the clash but the Kerry boss refused to be specific on injuries in the Kingdom camp when speaking to the media today.

But O’Connor did confirm that there are no injury doubts hanging over the three-time All-Star and that Clifford has trained away with the panel since the Munster final win over Limerick four weeks ago when a calf injury kept him out.

“He’s trained since the Munster final, so he should be okay,” replied O’Connor when asked about Clifford’s availability this weekend.

In his post match interview after the Kingdom’s Munster final win over Limerick, O’Connor confirmed that Clifford had picked up a slight knock against Cork but was optimistic that it wasn’t serious.

”He picked up an injury against Cork. We weren't being clever or anything but we thought it was going to come right but it just took a bit longer to come around than we thought. The medical advice was not to play him in this game. He's gone back doing a bit, away from the full training. He's started doing a bit yeah. I'd say he'll be doing a good share of training next week hopefully.”

O’Connor did say that corner back Dylan Casey, who came on in the Munster Final, is out for the rest of Kerry’s involvement in the Championship because of an ankle injury.

“He is gone for a couple of months, he has had an operation on his ankle,” O’Connor explained.

“We have a couple of other bits and pieces of muscle or soft-tissue injuries, but at this stage I don't want to go into detail because we'll see as the week goes on, we have two more training sessions left this week to see if they'll come through.”