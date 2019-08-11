Kerry book All-Ireland final place with second-half comeback against Tyrone
Kerry 1-18 Tyrone 0-18
Kerry's second-half revival ensured they booked their All-Ireland SFC final date with Dublin in a pulsating enounter at Croke Park.
Trailing 0-9 to 0-5 at half-time, the Kingdom completely overhauled Tyrone on the resumption.
It was a nine-point turnaround for Kerry and, while Tyrone battled bravely, Kerry prevailed to book their 58th final date.
Full report to follow...
GAA Newsletter
Online Editors
Related Content
- Kerry v Tyrone: Second half underway as Kingdom attempt to reduce deficit in All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park
- Joe Brolly: 'Mayo had players but not the men to win All-Ireland'
- Only the end of the world can impede Dublin's drive for five