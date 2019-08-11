Sport Gaelic Football

Sunday 11 August 2019

Kerry book All-Ireland final place with second-half comeback against Tyrone

Kerry 1-18 Tyrone 0-18

Seán O'Shea of Kerry in action against Conor Meyler of Tyrone during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Kerry and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Seán O'Shea of Kerry in action against Conor Meyler of Tyrone during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Kerry and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sean McGoldrick

Kerry's second-half revival ensured they booked their All-Ireland SFC final date with Dublin in a pulsating enounter at Croke Park.

Trailing 0-9 to 0-5 at half-time, the Kingdom completely overhauled Tyrone on the resumption.

It was a nine-point turnaround for Kerry and, while Tyrone battled bravely, Kerry prevailed to book their 58th final date.

Full report to follow...

GAA Newsletter

Expert GAA analysis straight to your inbox.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw-In: Why you can’t buy momentum and have Mayo got a Plan D - a plan for Dublin?

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport