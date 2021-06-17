| 15.4°C Dublin

Kerry are like a Covid-era Leaving Cert student – but this championship is the traditional exam

Ciarán Whelan

Kerry looked unstoppable at times, carving open Tyrone with their movement and pace

Kerry's Paul Geaney celebrates with team-mate David Clifford (left) after scoring his first and their side's fourth goal against Tyrone at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Kerry's Paul Geaney celebrates with team-mate David Clifford (left) after scoring his first and their side's fourth goal against Tyrone at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

There is something of the Covid Leaving Cert student about this Kerry team. The league were the mock exams and based on their displays they head into the summer championship with a bag full of A1s or H1s or whatever they are called now! They are top of their class.

Using the predicted grades metric, the Kingdom enter the championship in buoyant mood, confident they can slay the demons of their humiliating defeat to Cork last year and scratch their seven-year All-Ireland ‘famine’ itch.

However, the championship, particularly in a straight-knockout format, is the old, traditional Leaving Cert so plenty of potential twists and turns on the road ahead.

