Kerry are leaning on David Clifford too much - and that could lead to trouble

THERE were two pictures taken of David Clifford this year that, for me, captured the essence of Kerry’s most precious footballer.

The first came from the end of their opening National League draw against Dublin in January, Clifford leaving the field with a jersey so badly ripped it’s as if he’s just been gored by a bull. The second? It’s taken maybe one month later and he’s sitting in a parka jacket at some game, a Tangle Twister in his right hand.

I love them both because, in some ways, they both capture what makes him different.

One portrays the ferocity of attention he’s had to become accustomed to in senior inter-county, the other just how he’s managed to stay fundamentally boyish throughout the storm. He’s Kerry’s captain, but Clifford feels no need to play that role to anybody else’s template.

And that second picture suggests he’s not one of those ‘My body is a temple!’ obsessives. Good on him too. Because some of today’s stars give the impression that they’d nearly be doing the Stations of the Cross if ever falling to the temptations of a Twix.

As soon as he scored 4-4 in that 2017 All-Ireland minor final against Derry, the easy consensus on Clifford chimed: ‘Wait ’til he runs into a few senior county defenders …’

Well, I was at home this week, picking my way through an accumulation of Monday newspapers.

It’s just something I like to do, re-reading match reports to remind myself of who did what in specific games. And two things jumped out at me about Kerry in the 2020 National League.

Firstly, the volume of Seánie O’Shea frees. Secondly, David Clifford’s consistent delivery from play.

I think I’m right in saying that only Donegal in the Super 8 last year have managed to hold Clifford scoreless since he started playing senior with Kerry. Extraordinary.

Now I remember one pundit suggesting that Clifford had the potential to be “twice as good as Gooch” and, being honest, that kind of stuff just wrecks my head. I hate comparing players of one generation with those of another for the simple reason I don’t believe it’s something that can be done with any credibility.

Like, I’ve been looking at a Mick O’Connell video for the last few days because I’ve always been fascinated by that man’s genius. And I’m keen to educate myself on it because, obviously, I never saw him play in the flesh.

When you talk about Kerry icons, obviously you talk about men like himself and Dwyer and Jacko and Spillane and Mikey and Egan and Maurice Fitz and, yes, Gooch (below). But I believe we should just enjoy them for what they gave us, not try constantly to position them in a meaningless league table.

One thing I will say about Clifford, though, is that he’s playing senior football with the ease of someone still in minor. There seems to have been no awkward, pained adjustment. He’s comfortable.

Struggles

But a question I cannot get out of my head is what do Kerry do the day he struggles? What is Plan B? Put it another way. Would you be afraid of Kerry if Clifford got injured? No.

The guy is still just 21 yet, apart from Michael Murphy in Donegal, I cannot think of another player more vital to their team in this championship. One whose loss would demoralise team-mates to such an extent that it would almost derail their ambitions. This guy is a once-in-a-generation footballer and he’s carrying a huge load.

So Kerry need to spread that load wider. Like, I’d say Peter Keane was delighted with Tony Brosnan coming down the road from Monaghan last weekend, because he’s put a bit of a flame under the likes of Paul Geaney and James O’Donoghue.

Kerry I’d say have two championship starting certainties in their forward line, Clifford and O’Shea. Three if you say Stephen O’Brien.

The other places?

I’d love to have seen Clifford’s older brother, Paudie, get a decent run last weekend, because bringing him on in the 70th minute made no sense. Now I’m not beating any big drums about him being another potential superstar, but would you not learn a lot more about him in competitive league action than on a Tuesday night under lights?

Given what he’s done at college and, especially, club level, was he not worth more game-time? Yes, he was carrying an injury when brought in at the start of the National League but, if he’s fit enough to tog now, he’s surely fit enough to play longer than injury-time minutes.

That said, I’ve noticed a huge physical development in Kerry over the last year. And I’ve seen a concentration on defence that wasn’t previously there, a concentration that – regularly – draws even Clifford back deep into his own half. Brosnan too.

I applaud that up to a point. As a coach, my preference is for two men staying on the inside line of your attack as much as possible. And I don’t want to see those men coming out to the ’45 to collect ball. I want them to break out from the end-line, collecting the ball on the 20-metre line.

In other words, I want them in possession directly in front of goal.

But that doesn’t excuse them the obligation of tracking back down the field if their man goes.

Actually, I want them tracking the length of the field if that’s what it takes. But when they do that, there has to be an onus on others to keep the team’s attacking shape.

Kerry have struggled with this previously and, being honest, the jury is still out on whether or not they’ve yet achieved the proper balance there.

That said they’ve had a decent league and there’s a strong chance Clifford will lead Kerry to top-flight league honours in Austin Stack Park, Tralee today given Donegal minds, inevitably, will be on their Ulster Championship game with Tyrone next weekend.

Kerry having the cushion of an extra week to prepare for Cork, palpably, isn’t fair. But the next obvious question to ask is: ‘Do you want a championship or do you not?’ Hands are tied behind backs here.

I imagine this is a uniquely challenging time for managers now, their days packed with one-to-one Zoom calls and trying to micro-manage everything and everybody through this.

The compressed schedule is going to catch some of them out really badly, I don’t doubt that.

Think about this. In just over two weeks’ time, Tyrone or Donegal, Mayo or Roscommon and Kerry or Cork will already be gone out of this championship.

For a player, that’s a double-edged sword because the adrenaline rush will be huge.

Like, when I first came onto the Kerry panel in 1998, we were defending All-Ireland champions after spending 11 years in the wilderness.

Páidí bringing the cannister home in ’97 had been celebrated like few Kerry All-Irelands before it. But early July ’98, we were straight out of the blocks into a Munster semi-final against Cork in Fitzgerald Stadium. No back-door, remember.

And I’ll always remember Páidí in Killarney the week of that game, winding everyone up about the consequences of losing.

“Do ye want to watch these Cork fellas take that Sam Maguire back up the road with them because it’s no longer yours?” he roared. “In front of your own people?”

I remember the fear of losing was massive. But there was an understanding too that this was a championship right on the edge for us. The buzz was extraordinary.

And that’s what these players face now. A championship from the old school. One with zero second chances.

The hope in Kerry has to be that Clifford gets through it all with the easy grace that’s distinguished his senior career so far.

Anything after that will be a bonus.





* * * * *





ONE thing I’d like to say about this championship is that I found the desire in recent days to turn it into some kind of Punch and Judy show hugely disappointing.

People who’ve probably never been to a sports event in their lives, let alone a GAA game, have tried to weaponise the idea of running a championship while the country is shackled in Level 5.

I very much doubt these same people have any idea of the extent of precautions being taken by senior inter-county teams, the almost relentless sanitising, the individual travel arrangements, the avoidance of indoor contact, the acceptance of behavioural standards that are completely alien to anything players have previously known.

I spoke to the doctor of one county team this week who made the point that the players have been left in no doubt about the requirements in terms of personal responsibility.

My belief is that management teams across the board have embraced a need for minimising risk here.

We saw it last week with

Wexford hurling manager, Davy Fitzgerald, getting his entire squad and backroom staff tested two-and-a-half weeks before their Leinster Championship clash with Galway to try and avoid any unnecessary surprises closer to the game.

That, in my opinion, is how a proper, professional set-up should operate at this time. By being proactive.

By strengthening the protective bubble around his group rather than making assumptions about it.

There’s a bottom line here and that bottom line is that nobody is being forced to do this.

The GAA has rolled out a 48-hour testing programme for all teams and it’s up to each individual set-up to choose how they avail of that.

A lot of ordinary GAA people are doing extraordinary things to make this championship a possibility. They deserve better than being demonised.