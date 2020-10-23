| 8°C Dublin

Kerry are leaning on David Clifford too much - and that could lead to trouble

Tomás Ó Se

Kerry captain David Clifford offers a handshake to Philly McMahon of Dublin

Kerry captain David Clifford offers a handshake to Philly McMahon of Dublin

Kerry captain David Clifford offers a handshake to Philly McMahon of Dublin

SPORTSFILE

Kerry captain David Clifford offers a handshake to Philly McMahon of Dublin

THERE were two pictures taken of David Clifford this year that, for me, captured the essence of Kerry’s most precious footballer.

The first came from the end of their opening National League draw against Dublin in January, Clifford leaving the field with a jersey so badly ripped it’s as if he’s just been gored by a bull. The second? It’s taken maybe one month later and he’s sitting in a parka jacket at some game, a Tangle Twister in his right hand.

I love them both because, in some ways, they both capture what makes him different.

