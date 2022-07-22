Pádraic Joyce has named the same team for the fourth game in a row as Galway bid to end a 21-year wait for an All-Ireland SFC title.

Joyce has kept change to a minimum this summer, with just two changes to his side all summer in the form of promotions for both Patrick Kelly and Cillian McDaid to the starting 15.

Seán Kelly captains the side and would become the first Galway man to lift Sam Maguire since Gary Fahey more than two decades ago.

There are three members of Galway’s 2020 All-Ireland Under 20 winning team included; Jack Glynn, Patrick Kelly and Matthew Tierney.

Meanwhile, Gavin White has been named in the Kerry team to start Sunday’s final.

Kerry’s flying wing-back hobbled off during their semi-final win over Dublin and by last week, at a pre-final press event, Jack O’Connor sounded pessimistic about his chance of playing.

“He’s doubtful at the minute, which is disappointing for him. I don’t know what the nature of the injury is - it’s knee-related. Other than that now lads, I’d be telling you lies if I told you what it was,” O’Connor said at the time.

“We’re just waiting for a report on it. He had a scan done so we have to wait.”

If White is ruled out, it is expected that the experienced Paul Murphy will slot directly in.

In all, O’Connor has named nine of the team that started in Kerry’s last All-Ireland final appearance, the 2019 replay loss to Dublin.

It is the same 15 that began their recent semi-final win.

The only change to the Kerry match day squad is the absence of Dara Moynihan from the substitute’s list.

Stefan Okunbar, who suffered a dislocated shoulder at the end of January, has been added to the panel as a replacement.

Galway (SF v Kerry): C Gleeson; L Silke, S Kelly, J Glynn; D McHugh, J Daly, K Molloy; P Conroy, C McDaid; P Kelly, M Tierney, J Heaney; R Finnerty, D Comer, S Walsh.

Kerry (SF v Galway): S Ryan; G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; B Ó Beaglaoich, T Morley, G White; D Moran, J Barry; D O’Connor, S O’Shea, S O’Brien; P Clifford, D Clifford, P Geaney. Subs: S Murphy, P Murphy, K Spillane, A Spillane, M Burns, J O'Connor, T Brosnan, G Crowley, J Savage, J O'Shea, S Okunbor.