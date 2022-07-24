Kerry and Galway player ratings: Graham O'Sullivan and David Clifford pick of Kingdom while McDaid and Walsh shine in defeat

David Clifford of Kerry kisses his son Ógie after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship final win over Galway. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Kerry were made to battle all the way by Galway until a late scoring burst sealed a first Sam Maguire since 2014. Here’s how both teams rated after a thrilling decider at Croke Park.

KERRY

SHANE RYAN 7

Lost just two kick-outs all afternoon and never had a save to make. Galway’s late aerial bombardment was too imprecise to cause any trouble. A likely All-Star now.

Graham O'Sullivan, left, and Diarmuid O'Connor of Kerry after their side's victory in the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship final. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Graham O'Sullivan, left, and Diarmuid O'Connor of Kerry after their side's victory in the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship final. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

GRAHAM O’SULLIVAN 9

Superb. Completely nullified Robert Finnerty and got forward to kick a point himself at a key stage in the second half. Had a direct hand in at least four of Kerry's scores.

JASON FOLEY 8

Anticipated showdown with Damien Comer never transpired, due to Galway’s reluctance to get the ball into them. But had no problem with Paul Conroy either when he wandered in for a spell.

TOM O’SULLIVAN 6

Tough station. Torched by Shane Walsh in what was an otherworldly display by the Galway man. Kicked a wide himself in the second that required Hawk-Eye verification.

BRIAN Ó BEAGLAÍOCH 6

Spent time on both Matthew Tierney and Johnny Heaney but wasn’t nearly as involved as he had been against Dublin. Full of energy. A coming of age season.

TADHG MORLEY 7

Stepped up and marked more than he has done in previous games. Collected six kick-outs from Ryan. An essential part of a Kerry defence that conceded just three goals all season.

GAVIN WHITE 8

Incredible display for someone who limped out of the semi-final with a knee injury. Forced a couple of massive turnovers and capped his display by fisting Kerry’s penultimate score.

DAVID MORAN 5

Dropped back to protect from quick ball. Gave away two free converted by Walsh in the first half and kicked one ball out over the sideline. Subbed at half-time.

JACK BARRY 6

Caught two early kick-outs and kept the flow of traffic moving around a congested middle third. Offered more of a link between the lines than a killer final ball.

DIARMUID O’CONNOR 7

Scored a point early in the second half when Kerry were behind. Kicked the second of Kerry’s wide in the first half before their shooting was properly calibrated.

SEÁN O’SHEA 6

Showed up late in the game to take a controlling hand in a couple of late plays but largely peripheral prior to that. Kicked three out of his four frees.

STEPHEN O’BRIEN 7

Had a brilliant first half that included two important blocks on Johnny Heaney and Paul Conroy. Kicked a point himself but skewed another wide just before half-time.

PAUDIE CLIFFORD 7

Grew into the game after an anonymous first half. Ended up with a now customary haul of two points. Emptied himself for the cause.

DAVID CLIFFORD 9

An All-Ireland winner at least. Footballer of the Year elect. Eight points, three from play and rose highest to claim a couple of thunderous marks. One wide all day. A phenomenon.

PAUL GEANEY 6

Not his day. Kicked two wides in the first half and made way for Killian Spillane at half-time. Scored one mark but couldn’t find the space inside to do any greater damage.

BENCH IMPACT 7

Killian Spillane was the pick of the subs, scoring 0-2, while Micheál Burns offered Kerry legs at a time in the game when energy was sapping. Paul Murphy forced one turnover just after his introduction.

Shane Walsh of Galway in action against Tom O'Sullivan of Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Shane Walsh of Galway in action against Tom O'Sullivan of Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

GALWAY

CONOR GLEESON 6

Lost the first three of his kick-outs but recovered to hit his mark on all but one of his remaining restarts before the break. Tested early with high ball but gave away two frees with a couple of rash tackles.

LIAM SILKE 8

A tough brief but a job well done. Tracked Seán O’Shea and didn’t give him a kick at the posts from play all afternoon. Hustled out of one early possession but a huge display.

SEÁN KELLY 6

Caught Clifford-watching a couple of times when he should have been following the flight of the ball. Tried to usher his man into the right areas but effectively given an impossible task.

JACK GLYNN 6

Marched forward to score one inspirational point and kept Paudie Clifford under wrapped early on but lost the second half battle and gave a couple of balls away under extreme pressure.

DYLAN MCHUGH 6

Never let Stephen O’Brien go past him but had his hands full. Generally kept the ball moving when he got it but turned over two balls in the first half.

JOHN DALY 7

Kicked two brilliant passes that opened up Kerry in the first half, the first to Johnny Heaney and the second to Shane Walsh. Tried repeatedly to get Galway moving quickly out of defence.

KIERAN MOLLOY 8

One of Galway’s best. Carried the ball fearlessly and scored one brilliant point. A source of endless energy. His man, Geaney, was taken off at half-time.

PAUL CONROY 6

Kicked two wides and dropped another short. Kerry were wise to his threat from long range. Spent a while inside and was subbed in the 58th minute.

Cillian McDaid of Galway is tackled by Gavin White of Kerry. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Cillian McDaid of Galway is tackled by Gavin White of Kerry. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

CILLIAN MCDAID 9

Still going strong for Galway at the very end. Easily the best midfielder on the day. Scored 0-4 from play, his late wide the only blot on an otherwise pristine copybook.

PATRICK KELLY 6

Caught one kick-out under pressure in the first half and ran the tramlines but couldn’t find the space outside Gavin White to make any impression on the scoreboard.

MATTHEW TIERNEY 6

Pegged as one of Galway’s potential match-winners but other than forcing one converted free, didn’t have the sort of impact they would have hoped.

JOHNNY HEANEY 6

The only Galway forward other than Shane Walsh to score from play. Kicked one wide in the second half on a day when Galway needed everything to go over.

ROBERT FINNERTY 6

Lost his battle with Graham O’Sullivan and was the first Galway player to be subbed, lasting 47 minutes. Couldn’t wriggle free and didn’t have a shot in his time on the pitch.

DAMIEN COMER 7

Touched the ball once in the first half. Came out looking for possession in the second, forced two turnovers and caught one Kerry kick-out. Suffered from a lack of service.

SHANE WALSH 9

Magnificent. Arguably edged Clifford for Man of the Match. His finishing was of the highest quality. Scored 0-9, including four from play. Missed one shot and another monstrous free all day.

BENCH IMPACT 5

A worry going into the game was Galway’s lack of depth and so it proved. Finnian Ó Laoí was the first man in after 47 minutes but none of Pádraic Joyce’s subs made any significant impact.