Kerry and Dublin stars facing bans after Tralee melee

Dublin's John Small and Kerry's Brian ó Beaglaoích have been hit with proposed suspensions arising out of the Central Competition Controls Committee (CCCC) investigation into the altercation that took place after Saturday's engrossing Allianz Football League encounter in Tralee.

ó Beaglaoích will accept the one-match ban which will rule him out of Kerry's away game against Galway on Sunday week but Small may seek a hearing to challenge his proposed ban - one match doubled to two because of the straight red card he received against Laois in last year's Leinster final.

The proposed suspension doubles because that red card for allegedly striking Evan O'Carroll, which he failed to overturn at a hearing, and last weekend's alleged offence happened within a 48-week period.

CCCC reviewed video footage of the incident which flared up at the final whistle but also had the report of referee Maurice Deegan at their disposal to build their case.

If Small does seek a hearing but fails to have the ban overturned, he will miss Dublin's game against Mayo in Croke Park tomorrow week and their game away to Roscommon eight days later.

ó Beaglaoích could be busy with Sigerson Cup activity over the next week with involvement in UCC's semi-final against NUIG on Sunday and a possible final date on the following Wednesday. If such a schedule plays out, Kerry would have considered resting him anyway.

