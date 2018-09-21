Sport Gaelic Football

Friday 21 September 2018

Kerry All Star Donnchadh Walsh announces retirement from inter-county football

26 August 2017; Donnchadh Walsh of Kerry during the pre-match parade before the start of the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Replay match between Kerry and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Kerry forward Donnchadh Walsh has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

Walsh, who won three All-Ireland titles, eight Munster crowns and an All Star during his Kerry career, brings his time in green and gold to a close at the age of 34.

He is the second Kerry stalwart to step away this month, with Kieran Donaghy also opting to retire.

Walsh confirmed the news in a statement released today.

"For the last 15 years, I have devoted my life to the Kerry senior football team," he said.

"The greatest honour I ever could’ve imagined has been pulling on the green and gold jersey but, as with all good things, it must come to an end. That end has arrived."

Walsh was an industrious wing forward and played a key role in Kerry's 2014 All-Ireland win, having previously collected medals in 2007 and 2009 as part of the panel.

However, his last few seasons brought fewer opportunities due to a number of injuries.

